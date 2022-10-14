ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.
V8-Powered Mercedes V-Class Is A Luxury Super Van

Mercedes-Benz vans offer a touch of premium refinement to a class of vehicle usually reserved for the hard-working fleet life. In the US, we get the Metris and Sprinter cargo and passenger vans. Neither of these are as plush as the V-Class sold elsewhere in the world, and to make matters even worse, GAD Motors, a well-known German Merc tuning company responsible for some wild creations, is now offering the V-Class with a V8 engine, essentially turning it into a super van. We've seen some incredible Mercedes van builds before, ranging from off-road ready campers to an office on wheels, but nothing comes close to this thing.
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Richard Rawlings Sells Entire Car Collection For Over $1 Million

Gas Monkey Garage played host to one of the most successful car shows on Discovery for years. Now that the show has essentially migrated to YouTube, owner Richard Rawlings has had to adapt to the typical YouTuber style of presenting cars. He's created quite a collection of cool classics over the years (although he has had some modern toys too), but now the excitable entrepreneur has decided to get rid of these classics so that he can replace them with newer, more exotic cars. We covered the two-part explanation behind his decision to auction off most of his cars at the beginning of this month, and now the auction has closed, netting Mr. Rawlings a tidy sum of $1,080,903.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Family Handyman

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. Here is what’s really going on with these dots: Because...
Axios

These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
Motorious

Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You

Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
TEXAS STATE
Motorious

Hurricane Mopars, Stolen Split Windows, And A Morbid Ending To A Car Chase

We’ve all seen the pictures of the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Charger Daytona damaged by Hurricane Ian, and we find out the full story. A rare 1963 Chevy Split Window Corvette is stolen during a car show, and a GT500 thief is killed in a morbid way. Another disappointment from Dodge, and a 15-year-old crashes his family’s Challenger. Then, we share our inventory picks from the week.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
