Amherst, MA

WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Q97.9

New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day

New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
WELLS, ME
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Westborough (MA)

Incorporated in 1717, Westborough is a fast-growing town of 22,000, less than ten miles east of Worcester. Westborough has an upmarket air, reflected in the stately old commercial blocks downtown, and the palatial houses along West Main Street and its intersecting streets. There’s no shortage of town-owned green space, and...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon. The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners. Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants

MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
MEDWAY, MA
Q97.9

North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires

Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
CHARLEMONT, MA

