MMWEC in Ludlow dedicates largest single solar field in Massachusetts to Master Sgt. Alexander Cotton
LUDLOW — The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Co. dedicated Monday a 7 megawatt solar field at its Stony Brook Energy Center, saying the 35-acre facility helps municipal light plants meet their net-zero carbon energy goals years before their target year of 2050. It’s named for the late Master Sgt....
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct. 9 to Oct. 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. There were 55 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,242-square-foot home on Strong Street in Easthampton that sold for $360,000.
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
15 Best Things to Do in Westborough (MA)
Incorporated in 1717, Westborough is a fast-growing town of 22,000, less than ten miles east of Worcester. Westborough has an upmarket air, reflected in the stately old commercial blocks downtown, and the palatial houses along West Main Street and its intersecting streets. There’s no shortage of town-owned green space, and...
Mice concerns rise as temperatures begin to drop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the winter around the corner, homeowners should be on the lookout because mice are now looking for a warm place to stay. With temperatures dipping into the 40s at night, homeowners should keep an eye out for mice trying to get inside to stay warm. Western Mass News spoke with Mark Hunter, owner of Hunter Termite and Pest Management, who explained how invasive these pests can be.
Glass artist Josh Simpson brings creations, fun to Springfield Museums
SPRINGFIELD -- To visitors to the Cool Air Hot Glass program at the Springfield Museums on Saturday, many of artist Josh Simpson’s creations might have seemed out of this world. And, for a good reason, said the artist, whose special exhibit, “Josh Simpson: Visionary Explorations in Glass,” brought hands-on...
Front of former Judie’s Restaurant demolished, with Amherst Oyster Bar on way
AMHERST — Demolition of much of the facade at the former Judie’s Restaurant in recent days may have startled some passing by the downtown location, but the work is about bringing a new tenant to the location, according to a representative for the property owner. As Archipelago Investments...
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 319 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,376-square-foot home on Highland Street in Gardner that sold for $412,500.
Southwick campus will close to the public during school hours starting Monday
SOUTHWICK — Officials said that starting Monday, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District’s campus will be completely closed to the public during school hours. STGRSD Superintendent Jennifer Willard cited student safety as the main reason for the decision to ban outsiders from the campus while classes are in session....
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
Dakin hosts walk-in adoption event
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Dakin Humane Society held a walk-in adoption event on Saturday afternoon. The one-day event was aimed towards helping as many pets as possible find wonderful new homes and new owners. Subaru partnered with the event and vowed to donate $100 to Dakin for every cat, kitten...
Are energy blackouts the future? Natural gas shortages could affect power plants
MEDWAY -- As demand for electricity in the region peaks, the West Medway Generating Station comes to life. Its five generators primarily run on natural gas. But that’s a fuel which could be in lower supply this winter than last. In fact, some experts are suggesting it’s even possible, with a prolonged cold snap, to see energy blackouts in the Northeast during the next few months.
North America’s Longest Mountain Roller Coaster is in the Massachusetts Berkshires
Weeeee! Put your hands up and have some fall fun whizzing through the Berkshires on 3,780 feet of track. Let's do this. It's called the Thunderbolt Mountain Roller Coaster, and it's incredibly unique, as you're in your own car and can actually control the speed. So, you're free to zoom crazy fast or make it a more leisurely ride as you weave in and out of the forest canopy while feeling that crisp, New England fall air.
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
House of the Week: Enjoy a 'staycation' anytime with saltwater pool, more in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Imagine starting the day preparing coffee in a gourmet kitchen and enjoying it with a view of your wooded backyard from the sunroom. From there maybe you head to the finished basement for a workout in the gym or to the yard for a turn on the basketball court. Later, refresh...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 16, 2022 edition
Albert F. Lepore to Domenick R. Pisano and Susan Pisano, 13 Princeton Ave., $250,000. Alycar Investments to Della Ripa Real Estate, 17 Liberty St., $268,890.
