FC Cincinnati stun Red Bulls for 1st playoff win in franchise history
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored on a breakaway in the 86th minute to help fifth-seeded Cincinnati beat the fourth-seeded New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday for its first playoff victory in franchise history. Cincinnati, making the club's first appearance in the MLS playoffs, advances to play...
CF Montreal put memorable season on line vs. Orlando City
CF Montreal put together the top regular season in their history and now look to start a postseason run when
San Diego Wave outlast Chicago Red Stars in NWSL playoff marathon
For all the glamour and attacking talent the San Diego Wave have, the story of their debut season may just be their toughness and determination. San Diego wore down a stubborn Chicago Red Stars side to take a 2-1 extra time win, sending a 26,215 crowd — breaking an NWSL record the Houston Dash had set just hours earlier — at Snapdragon Stadium home happy. Alex Morgan bagged a 110th minute winner after Yuki Nagasato and Emily van Egmond had scored for each side in regulation. A stunning mistake gave Chicago an unexpected lead. Kailen Sheridan, who is contending for NWSL Goalkeeper...
DEFENCEMAN SIGNS ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT WITH MONTREAL CANADIENS
After spending the last three seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens have decided defenceman William Trudeau is ready to make the jump to pro. The 20-year-old native of Varennes, QC has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Habs. Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the...
NHL・
Bruce Arena Looks Back on an Underwhelming 2022 For the New England Revolution
2022 has been a year of a few highs and many lows for the New England Revolution. Following that 1-1 draw with the Chicago Fire on Decision Day, the season drew to a close. It wasn’t quite the same as 2021’s record-breaking Supporters’ Shield win. Here is what head coach Bruce Arena had to say on the season that has been and the season that will soon come.
MONTREAL CANADIENS SEND FIRST-ROUND PICK TO JUNIORS TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT
The Montreal Canadiens have decided that one of their most recent first-round draft picks would be better off continuing his development in the Junior leagues. Montreal has loaned Filip Mesar, the 26th overall pick in 2022, to the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. Mesar, 18, played one game with the...
NHL・
