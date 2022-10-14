Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Kyle Larson responds to Bubba Wallace fight
Kyle Larson took some ownership of what happened prior to his fight with Bubba Wallace at Sunday’s South Point 400 in Las Vegas. Wallace was livid with Larson after Wallace was forced into the wall on Lap 95, and seemingly retaliated by spinning Larson out. The pair then had a physical confrontation after the wreck.
Bubba Wallace Left Someone Out of a Long List of Apologies to Mitigate His Impending NASCAR Punishment
Bubba Wallace apologized to a lengthy list of people and organizations, but not to Kyle Larson. The post Bubba Wallace Left Someone Out of a Long List of Apologies to Mitigate His Impending NASCAR Punishment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
Bubba Wallace has testy response to question about retaliating against Kyle Larson
Bubba Wallace denied retaliating against Kyle Larson on Sunday and got testy when pressed about the matter. Wallace got bumped into the wall by Larson on lap 95 of the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. He responded by going across the track and bumping into the rear of Larson’s car, wrecking both of them. Christopher Bell, one of Wallace’s Toyota teammates, was also taken out in the wreck.
Futurity
NASCAR shows danger of airborne lead during pregnancy
Even short-term exposure to airborne lead during pregnancy could lead to adverse birth outcomes, according to new research. For the new study, the researchers took a unique approach to reach their findings—they examined birth data near a NASCAR speedway. The Environmental Protection Agency began phasing out leaded gasoline for...
Yardbarker
Bubba Wallace deserves hefty fine, points penalty and suspension for Larson incidents
Editor's note: Full results, post-race notes and updated driver standings are at the end of this story. I’m going to start today’s analysis of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with two reflections:. 1) Before I criticize a driver for an on-track incident, I...
NASCAR needs to give Bubba Wallace a big suspension in 2022
NASCAR needs to give Bubba Wallace a significant suspension for his actions on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
WATCH: Bubba Wallace Has Strong Words For Kyle Larson After Crash at South Point 400
So, it doesn’t look like Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson are going to have a… The post WATCH: Bubba Wallace Has Strong Words For Kyle Larson After Crash at South Point 400 appeared first on Outsider.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finds Possum Hiding in JR Motorsports Car After Las Vegas NASCAR Weekend
After Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his JR Motorsports team got back from their Las Vegas weekend, they had a stowaway in one of their cars. A possum decided to hitch a ride somewhere along the way on the NASCAR hauler. That’s quite the ride for North America’s only marsupial.
Kid Rock Reveals Who He’s Rooting for at NASCAR’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
With NASCAR’s South Point 400 set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday (October 16th), Kid Rock is announcing who is rooting for in the upcoming race. In his latest Instagram post, Kid declared he was rooting for #99 Daniel Suárez and #1 Ross Chastain. “Let’s go #99!” he declared. “Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suárez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk Car and the #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today? I will be def cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!”
Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas
Hailie Deegan talked about her successful Xfinity Series debut at Las Vegas, where she finished 13th, and also took a shot at drivers in the Truck Series. The post Hailie Deegan Takes Shot at Truck Series Drivers Following Successful Xfinity Series Debut in Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife, Brittany, Shares Disturbing News
There are a lot of positives that come with being a star NFL quarterback, or being married to one. Unfortunately, there are some negatives, too. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared one of those negatives on social media this weekend. "Informative tweet, Trying...
NBC Sports
Las Vegas race alters NASCAR Cup playoff standings
Josh Berry’s victory at Las Vegas sends him to the championship race for the first time. Justin Allgaier holds the final transfer spot. He leads Austin Hill by 15 points and AJ Allmendinger by 16 points. The series races Saturday at Homestead (4:30 p.m. ET on USA Network). The...
Logano wins South Point 400, qualifies for spot in NASCAR championship finale
Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR's championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win Sunday's South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Emotional Keegan Bradley (not Rickie Fowler) ends winless drought in Japan with victory at Zozo Championship
As Keegan Bradley waited to tap-in for his first win on the PGA Tour in a span of 1,498 days and 100 starts, his eyes grew glassy and he did his best to keep his composure, but it was a hopeless task. “I’ve been crying since I finished,” he said....
South Point 400 (Las Vegas) NASCAR Preview and Fantasy Predictions
Here's our expert preview of the NASCAR Cup Series' South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, along with fantasy driver picks, Vegas odds, start time, and TV channel, as the Round of 8 debuts in Sin City.
fordauthority.com
No. 2 Nascar Ford To Start Second At Las Vegas Fall 2022 Race
While his time came just short of earning the pole position, Austin Cindric will take the green flag from second place in the No. 2 Nascar Ford Mustang at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Cindric wheeled the No. 2 Ford around the 1.5-mile asphalt oval in 29.302 seconds at 184.288 mph....
Road & Track
NASCAR Will Introduce a Wet Weather Package for Short Ovals
NASCAR has been looking at solutions to mitigate rain delays at races. According to multiple sources in the NASCAR paddock, the series is planning to debut a wet weather package with rain tires for some short ovals next year. Like the package used on road courses, it will include a windshield wiper, flaps behind the wheels, rain lights on the back of the car, and Goodyear rain tires, of course.
NASCAR race at Las Vegas live updates: Joey Logano passes Ross Chastain late to earn win
Lap-by-lap highlights of what you need to know heading into today’s playoff race.
Comments / 1