ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals

Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Early voting begins for 2022 General Election

Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana doubles grants to $10 million for teacher recruitment, retention

Indiana schools and community partners will receive more than $10 million in funding to attract and retain educators throughout the state. The Indiana Department of Education originally designated $5 million for its “Attract, Prepare, Retain” grant. However, the number and quality of grant applications led the department to increase the amount to $10.6 million. Funding for the grant comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and will be allocated to schools and educators in 29 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois

It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois, and it’s the 100th year that Illinois has designated a special week for fire safety awareness, said Philip Zaleski, executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Illinois governor’s race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate tonight, Thursday at 7p.m.

With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far

Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’

Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT

There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
888K+
Views
ABOUT

Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy