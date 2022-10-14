Read full article on original website
Workforce costs, inflation causing ‘perfect storm’ for Indiana hospitals
Increases in labor costs, pharmaceuticals and supplies are creating a financial strain on Indiana’s hospitals, according to a report by the state’s hospital association. “Taken together, these challenges are incredibly daunting for our health care system, our patients, and our communities,” Brian Tabor, president of the Indiana Hospital Association, said in a statement. “The perfect storm is brewing and we must make sure hospitals and caregivers have the resources they need to provide access to the high-quality health care Hoosiers rely on – 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Senator Eddie Melton hosting “Get Out the Vote Rally” in Gary Saturday, October 15
Indiana Senator Eddie Melton and local elected officials are gathering Saturday, October 15, at the Diamond Center in Downtown Gary for a “Get Out the Vote Rally” in support of Democrats on the ballot for the November midterm election. During the rally, elected officials and candidates will highlight...
Early voting begins for 2022 General Election
Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan reminds Hoosiers that on Wednesday, October 12 was the first day of in-person early voting in Indiana for the 2022 General Election. Over the next 28 days – from Wednesday, October 12 to Monday, November 7 – Hoosiers can vote early in-person before General Election Day. All registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in-person. Voters who need to cast their ballot by mail may request an absentee ballot online at www.indianavoters.com or from their county clerk’s office. Requests for absentee ballots by mail must be delivered by Thursday, October 27.
Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market Saturday on the Illinois State Fairgrounds
The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will host the first Illinois Products Fall Farmers’ Market. The fall market will be Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at “The Shed” on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The market will feature Illinois Products including pumpkins, gourds, holiday...
Indiana doubles grants to $10 million for teacher recruitment, retention
Indiana schools and community partners will receive more than $10 million in funding to attract and retain educators throughout the state. The Indiana Department of Education originally designated $5 million for its “Attract, Prepare, Retain” grant. However, the number and quality of grant applications led the department to increase the amount to $10.6 million. Funding for the grant comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund and will be allocated to schools and educators in 29 of Indiana’s 92 counties.
Attorney general candidates clash over SAFE-T Act, public health measures
Attorney General Kwame Raoul accused his Republican challenger Thomas DeVore of making “dangerous” remarks, while DeVore accused the Democratic incumbent of failing the state’s school students by not challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s COVID-19 mitigations. The charges and countercharges came during a nearly hourlong debate organized by...
It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois
It’s Fire Prevention Week in Illinois, and it’s the 100th year that Illinois has designated a special week for fire safety awareness, said Philip Zaleski, executive director of the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is ‘Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.’
Illinois governor’s race: Pritzker and Bailey set to debate tonight, Thursday at 7p.m.
With the election about a month away, the two men who want to be governor of Illinois for the next four years square off in a debate Thursday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker and state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, will take the stage at Illinois State University in Normal in a debate sponsored by AARP of Illinois. The debate will allow members from two crucial voting blocs to hear from the candidates on matters important to both, including affordable housing, health care, and education.
Right to Life advocates say Illinois Planned Parenthood mobile clinic is step too far
Illinois Right to Life is speaking out against Planned Parenthood and its new mobile abortion clinic. Planned Parenthood this week announced it would use a large RV equipped with abortion services to travel Illinois’ borders with neighboring states. The mobile clinic will remain in Illinois but will look to provide abortion services to women living in other states with more restrictive abortion laws.
BLACK WOMBS MATTER: SEE ‘AFTERSHOCK’
Did you know that Black women are three or four times more likely to die from childbirth complications than white women? Congresswoman Robin Kelly (D-IL), who heads the Congressional Black Caucus Health Brain trust, says the data are direr depending on where a mother lives. In Illinois, Black women are...
Voters will decide on ‘right to unionize’ constitutional amendment
Opponents, backers debate the measure’s warrants. Illinois voters will be asked in November to decide whether the right of workers to form unions and engage in collective bargaining should be enshrined in the state constitution. The first clause of the amendment contains two sentences. The first would establish a...
Governor Forum: Pritzker considering SAFE-T Act changes; Bailey urges full repeal
Associated Press Media Editors host governor candidates in broad-ranging discussion. Gov. JB Pritzker is considering changes to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform to clarify provisions related to the end of cash bail in Illinois, while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, continues to push for a full repeal.
Class action lawsuit filed against Illinois nursing home provider
A class action lawsuit has been filed against an Illinois nursing home provider. The lawsuit was filed by AARP and others and alleges Alden Group, Ltd. is putting residents at risk by deliberately understaffing their facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits. “The suit is...
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images of those who used Google...
Indiana’s Holcomb to focus on energy, industries in Germany, Switzerland
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will lead a delegation to Europe next week to maintain or enhance relationships with companies with North American headquarters in Indiana. Holcomb, Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corp. will leave Oct. 2 for Germany and Switzerland. It will be Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. The state delegation’s expenses for the trip are paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
Task force offers guidance on implementing cashless bail system in Illinois
With the SAFE-T Act and cashless bail set to go into effect in January, a task force is looking at ways to assist Illinois counties make the transition. One of the most controversial laws in the criminal justice package is the Pretrial Fairness Act that ends cash bail, making Illinois the first state to do so.
Enough blame to go around for growing U.S. moral depravity
Herschel Walker – the former football player running for the U.S. Senate from Georgia – says he opposes all abortion; even when rape, incest or the life of the expectant mother is involved. Yet, the Daily Beast reports that he paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009, and she still has receipts to prove it.
MRVAN DESERVES OUR SUPPORT
There is only one candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives on the ballot this year who has taken action to support your right to vote, and that candidate is our Democratic member of Congress Frank J. Mrvan. Elections matter. And your ability to vote is a right that cannot...
