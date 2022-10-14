ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iBerkshires.com

BHS Announces Two New Trustees

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
PITTSFIELD, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Internal Amherst police reports show little

AMHERST — An analysis of the Amherst Police Department’s internal affairs files over a 12-year period finds a relatively small number of investigations into officer misconduct. And in a vast majority of those cases, the department concluded that its officers behaved appropriately. Those are the findings of a...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
PALMER, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Building Sustainable Neighborhoods Takes Community

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. In my life, entire years have passed without a conversation with my neighbors. As a teacher and single mom, I would come home from work, pick up kids, drive into the garage, walk directly into the house, make dinner, clean up, focus on homework and getting ready for bed, and then, after kids were in bed, do my homework for teaching.
AMHERST, MA
WNAW 94.7

Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October

Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Researchers Debunk Popular Sleep Myths in New Study

Researchers at Harvard Medical School found stark discrepancies between the truth on adolescent sleep habits and what caretakers of teens believe. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard-led team of researchers debunked popular myths parents and caregivers believe about adolescent sleep habits in a study published last month. The study, published...
HARVARD, MA
NECN

200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
GROTON, MA

