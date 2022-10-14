This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. In my life, entire years have passed without a conversation with my neighbors. As a teacher and single mom, I would come home from work, pick up kids, drive into the garage, walk directly into the house, make dinner, clean up, focus on homework and getting ready for bed, and then, after kids were in bed, do my homework for teaching.

