Smith College union ‘at a breaking point’ with understaffing
Smith College housekeeper Meg Kennedy was at the end of her rope. She was already tasked with cleaning a four-story residence hall, her primary responsibility. The 120-year-old brick manor was expected to take the bulk of an eight-hour shift to tidy. But with the housekeeping staff already stretched thin, a...
amherstindy.org
Cuppa Joe With Town Manager Paul Bockelman And School Superintendent Michael Morris
Join Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman and Amherst Regional Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Morris for coffee and conversation, Friday, October 28, 2022 from 8:00 a.m to 9:30 a.m. at the Bangs Community Center Large Activity Room, 70 Boltwood Walk. All are welcome! Please bring your questions, comments, ideas, or...
iBerkshires.com
BHS Announces Two New Trustees
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the election of David Moresi and Ana Suffish to the BHS Board of Trustees. Moresi and Suffish were both recently elected to three-year terms. "We are excited to welcome Ana and David to the BHS Board of Trustees," said BHS President...
MMWEC in Ludlow dedicates largest single solar field in Massachusetts to Master Sgt. Alexander Cotton
LUDLOW — The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Co. dedicated Monday a 7 megawatt solar field at its Stony Brook Energy Center, saying the 35-acre facility helps municipal light plants meet their net-zero carbon energy goals years before their target year of 2050. It’s named for the late Master Sgt....
Southwick campus will close to the public during school hours starting Monday
SOUTHWICK — Officials said that starting Monday, the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District’s campus will be completely closed to the public during school hours. STGRSD Superintendent Jennifer Willard cited student safety as the main reason for the decision to ban outsiders from the campus while classes are in session....
Candidate for personnel director would be no stranger to Westfield government
WESTFIELD — Anne Larkham, the candidate for personnel director at Westfield City Hall, if confirmed, will be coming back to the city where she previously worked in the personnel office and as a human resources specialist for the School Department. Larkham worked from 2002 to 2011 as a secretary,...
Protest at Eversource HQ against cutting down Hampshire and Franklin Counties forests
amherstbulletin.com
Internal Amherst police reports show little
AMHERST — An analysis of the Amherst Police Department’s internal affairs files over a 12-year period finds a relatively small number of investigations into officer misconduct. And in a vast majority of those cases, the department concluded that its officers behaved appropriately. Those are the findings of a...
14 families in Springfield to be out of a home after apartment was condemned
No heat, no hot water, and a sewage leak in the basement: that's what the city's code enforcement said led to 683-687 State Street being condemned.
westernmassnews.com
American International College honors their first Western Mass Police Academy candidate
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -American International College is sending off their first candidate to the Western Mass Police Academy. Officer Curtis McGuire is American International College’s very first candidate for the Western Mass Police Academy. Monday will mark his first day with the 65th recruit officer candidate class. “This is...
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Building Sustainable Neighborhoods Takes Community
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. In my life, entire years have passed without a conversation with my neighbors. As a teacher and single mom, I would come home from work, pick up kids, drive into the garage, walk directly into the house, make dinner, clean up, focus on homework and getting ready for bed, and then, after kids were in bed, do my homework for teaching.
Doors Open Holyoke opens doors to hidden places across the city
The second annual Doors Open Holyoke opened a lot of doors to some hidden places across the city for self-guided tours Saturday. For instance, did you know there is a large ballroom in City Hall? You would if you had joined Bomba De Aqui Dance and Music Company at a Saturday Afro-Puerto Rican concert there.
Popular Pittsfield Eatery Closing At The End Of October
Some sad news to pass along to you, fellow Berkshire County residents. A popular Pittsfield restaurant that offered great food, unusual menu options, a warm atmosphere, and great music will be closing its doors permanently on October 31st. Mission Restaurant at 438 North Street, which opened back in 2007, will...
iBerkshires.com
Residents Ask Questions About Proposed Mall Cannabis Facility
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Residents questioned water use and the condition of the deteriorating building during a community outreach meeting for the proposed cannabis facility at the Berkshire Mall. On Monday, applicant Blake Mensing of JMJ Holdings presented the group's preliminary plans for the facility, which include making former anchor...
Springfield increasing retirees’ base pay
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno commended the decision by the Springfield Retirement Board to increase retirees' base pay and will sponsor an order for the City Council to consider.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Researchers Debunk Popular Sleep Myths in New Study
Researchers at Harvard Medical School found stark discrepancies between the truth on adolescent sleep habits and what caretakers of teens believe. By Jonathan G. Yuan. A Harvard-led team of researchers debunked popular myths parents and caregivers believe about adolescent sleep habits in a study published last month. The study, published...
REPORT: Fear on the Farm at McCray’s in South Hadley emergency plan in place
With McCray's Farm haunted hayrides and walk-throughs, guests have been in for a treat, but what safety protocols keep this event safe?
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct. 9 to Oct. 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct. 9 to Oct. 15. There were 55 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,242-square-foot home on Strong Street in Easthampton that sold for $360,000.
NECN
200 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday
A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said. Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."
