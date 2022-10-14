Read full article on original website
Robert
3d ago
Visit Michigan in the winter???!! Forget it...I'm heading south where it's warm!
mprnews.org
Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
The season’s first major lake-effect snow event has dumped more than a foot of snow on Lake Superior’s leeward shores. And up to another foot of snow could fall in some spots. Parts of northwestern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula picked up more than a foot of snow...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
Michigan bears are eating 20,000 calories a day right now to pack on pounds before winter
It’s bulk season for Michigan’s bear population. This time of year, black bears in Michigan can consume up to 20,000 calories each day, a feat that has these creatures spending up to 20 hours a day foraging for calorie-rich foods like acorns, hickory nuts, berries and leafy greens, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Where To Go: Michigan’s Top 10 Colleges To Attend in 2023
Choosing a college is one of the biggest decisions a young adult can make. While every school has their individual merits and specialties, we can all agree that some degrees hold more weight that others when it comes to applying for jobs after you graduate. That choice can be hard,...
World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here.
Astronaut James McDivitt, 93, circled Earth 66 times but called Michigan home
James McDivitt, a Michigan native who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions during the Space Race of the 1960s has died. McDivitt, 93, died on Thursday, Oct. 13, surrounded by his family and friends in Tucson, Arizona, according to a NASA news release. The NASA astronaut was a...
Winter Is Coming: 6 Ways To Help You Prepare For A Michigan Winter
There is so much to do with so little time. As a new Michigan transplant, I am not a stranger to snow. However, I know the lake effect snow hits differently. Thankfully, I have fabulous friends and coworkers who have blessed me with the wisdom and knowledge on how to handle the winter season in style.
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
VIDEO: Michigan hit with early winter storm
It's a scene you normally wouldn't expect to see for at least another month or so — snowy gusts piling up on cars. Video provided by Storyful shows Monday morning's winter storm conditions creating snow drifts in a Michigan parking lot.
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
New $40M lodge at Hocking Hills State Park: terrific views from every room
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s most remarkable state park finally has an overnight lodge that matches its grandeur. The Lodge at Hocking Hills opened last weekend and immediately became a magnet for visitors and locals alike. “It exceeds expectations,” said Sue Karshner, from nearby Lake Logan. “We’ve been waiting...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Weather: 18 Inches of Snow Coming This Week
It’s just mid-October, but winter is basically going to be here this coming week for a portion of Michigan. Of course, I’m talking about snow. The Mitten is going to see its first significant snowfall this week. Some areas of Michigan will see an upwards of 18 inches of the white stuff. Here’s when and where to expect the snowstorm.
Here We Snow! Michigan’s Upper Peninsula Could See About 12 Inches
A winter storm is getting ready to dump wet heavy, wet snow on Michigan's Upper Peninsula and some areas could see 12 inches or more of the white stuff through Tuesday. It's only the second half of October. Here Are the Details:. Heavy, wet snow is expected in the western...
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Toys R Us returns to Michigan with 14 locations now open; here’s where to find them
Those who didn’t want to grow up can rejoice as Toys R Us has returned to Michigan. Four years after the toy retailer shuttered the doors on all of its stores, the company is back on a smaller scale and has opened 14 locations inside Macy’s stores in Michigan.
Aside from snow, current storm will come with uncomfortable wind, solid cold rain
The same storm that should bring very heavy October snow to northern Michigan will swirl stiff winds across all of Michigan. Along with the wind and cold will come a soaking rain. While this won’t be a wind blast the likes of a November windstorm, it will be rough to...
