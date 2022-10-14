Read full article on original website
100fmrockford.com
Mayor McNamara asks children to submit designs for his annual holiday card
ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara will have a blue, blue Christmas if you don’t enter his card contest. McNamara is encouraging elementary and middle school aged children to enter their designs for his annual holiday card. More in Rockford: ‘Exciting new initiative’: Rock Valley College set to offer...
100fmrockford.com
‘It could really change the entire culture’: Movement aims to create sense of belonging in Rockford
ROCKFORD — There’s a movement developing in the city that sets out to break down structural inequality to create a more fair, just and inclusive community. Get ready to hear more local leaders talk about belonging. It’s a concept that stems from research done at the University of...
100fmrockford.com
‘Celebrate different milestones’: New event space to fill former Rent-A-Center in Loves Park
LOVES PARK — An event-hosting business is moving to the Meadow Mart Shopping Center to host gatherings and give residents a place to celebrate. 815 Event Space plans to move into the former Rent-A-Center at 6331 N. Second St. in Loves Park. The owner hopes to open their doors early next year.
oglecountylife.com
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment
I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
WIFR
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand. Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”
100fmrockford.com
Rockford Public Library Week celebrates the institution’s 150-year anniversary
ROCKFORD — It’s Rockford Public Library week in the city and residents are invited to celebrate. Mayor Tom McNamara made a proclamation during City Council on Monday to declare this Rockford Public Library week in recognition of its 150-year anniversary. “The history of the Rockford Public Library and...
nrgmediadixon.com
After Many Said It Would Never Last, Dixon Habitat for Humanity Holds Celebration of 30 Years
For 30 years the hammers have driven nails, the saws have cut the wood, and the Dixon Habitat for Humanity has built a home for a family in Dixon. While today the new project has become expected, the group actually had a tough beginning and very easily not survived its first year.
The CBS 2 Investigators dig into a growing number of cancer cases in a suburban village
UNION, Ill. (CBS) - Fear grows as more people from a northwest suburban village battle cancer - they blame two companies for contaminating land with toxic chemicals and not telling neighboring residents.Brenda Boeldt gets emotional when she thinks about growing up in the Village of Union, located in McHenry County."They picked on our small little town, and think that they were going to get away with it. They should be held accountable for it," said Boeldt. "It's not fair."Memories of playing in the fields around her grammar school, Evergreen Park Academy, are now tainted."It was a meeting ground. We all hung...
WIFR
Abandoned former Rockford grocery store destroyed by fire Monday night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Rockford grocery store that’s been abandoned for about a decade, and was scheduled to be demolished this month, is now destroyed by fire tonight. The roof collapsed around 9 pm, Monday at the former Al-Mart grocery store at 2323 West State Street. Rockford...
WIFR
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.
14-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
nbc15.com
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
WIFR
Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery
OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came out to Oak Lane Sunday afternoon to support Tommy Knipple, who was involved in a head-on car accident on May 19, 2022. The Polo resident was heading to work that morning when he and a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed into each other. He has had 14 surgeries since the accident, traveling between Rockford and Chicago frequently for treatment.
WIFR
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
nbc15.com
Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community. The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
100fmrockford.com
Your guide to Halloween in the Stateline
It’s the time of the year where kids dressed up as vampires, skeletons and witches walk door-to-door or trunk-to-trunk to collect candy. We want to make sure your little goblins get all the sweets, so we’ve put together a list of all the trunk or treats and trick or treating times in the Stateline.
National Pasta Day: Which Rockford restaurants have the best Italian cuisine?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no hiding the fact that Italian food is well represented in Rockford. Over the years, every part of town was home to at least one noted Italian eatery. Though each had its own flair, they all had one foundational thing in common—pasta. The same is true today. Because Oct. 17 is […]
Boone County first responders blessed at church service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church gave thanks to first responders Sunday for the work they do to keep the community safe. Police, firefighters and medical personnel from Boone County took part in a blessing at Zion Lutheran Church’s Sunday service in Belvidere. Members of the congregation wrote thank you notes to express their […]
Police: Freeport house hit by suspected gang gunfire
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport house was hit by gunfire Saturday morning, and police believe that it was gang related. Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Shawnee Street around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned upon arrival that a house was hit by […]
