Rockford, IL

Mayor McNamara asks children to submit designs for his annual holiday card

ROCKFORD — Mayor Tom McNamara will have a blue, blue Christmas if you don’t enter his card contest. McNamara is encouraging elementary and middle school aged children to enter their designs for his annual holiday card. More in Rockford: ‘Exciting new initiative’: Rock Valley College set to offer...
I leave filled with a sense of accomplishment

I knew I wanted to be a journalist my second year of college. I was going to be a teacher at the time, like my parents, but I noticed our college had no paper and decided that I should help start one. Well, I did, and it led to a change of major and a 30-plus year career.
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand. Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”
The CBS 2 Investigators dig into a growing number of cancer cases in a suburban village

UNION, Ill. (CBS) - Fear grows as more people from a northwest suburban village battle cancer - they blame two companies for contaminating land with toxic chemicals and not telling neighboring residents.Brenda Boeldt gets emotional when she thinks about growing up in the Village of Union, located in McHenry County."They picked on our small little town, and think that they were going to get away with it. They should be held accountable for it," said Boeldt. "It's not fair."Memories of playing in the fields around her grammar school, Evergreen Park Academy, are now tainted."It was a meeting ground. We all hung...
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district

LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.
14-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Benefit held for Polo man before his 15th surgery

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dozens of community members came out to Oak Lane Sunday afternoon to support Tommy Knipple, who was involved in a head-on car accident on May 19, 2022. The Polo resident was heading to work that morning when he and a car traveling in the opposite direction crashed into each other. He has had 14 surgeries since the accident, traveling between Rockford and Chicago frequently for treatment.
Neighborhood bar hosts benefit for CD Source

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shattered Saloon in Loves Park is newer to the strip of businesses on North Second Street near the now burned-down CD Source. Now, the owners of the bar wanted to step in and help its neighbor. Shattered Saloon says it’s the least it can...
Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community. The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
Your guide to Halloween in the Stateline

It’s the time of the year where kids dressed up as vampires, skeletons and witches walk door-to-door or trunk-to-trunk to collect candy. We want to make sure your little goblins get all the sweets, so we’ve put together a list of all the trunk or treats and trick or treating times in the Stateline.
