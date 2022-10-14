Read full article on original website
Advanced Interiors can help pet-proof your carpet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love our pets but if you have carpet in your home, you know sometimes pets and certain floor coverings don’t mix. The team at Advanced Interiors has a solution called Pet Perfect! If you order by the end of the month, they’ll have you installed by the holiday.
Standale Home Studio has your cabinetry needs
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When renovating or building a new home, there are many choices to make and one of them involves cabinetry. There’s a lot to consider when it comes to cabinets: how much to spend, whether to invest in custom cabinetry, how the cabinets will coordinate throughout the house, how they’ll match the flooring and more.
Celebrate art & nature this weekend at Blandford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Blandford Nature Center is partnering with LaFontsee Galleries to present “Art is Second Nature” this weekend. This art show and sale will benefit the ongoing efforts to restore The Highlands to a thriving, natural landscape. The event will feature pieces by over 40 artists, all of which have been inspired by the natural beauty of The Highlands and they’ll be available for purchase. No registration is required to attend the event and admission is free! Proceeds will go towards returning the 121-acre former golf course into a natural space & also increasing public access to nature through infrastructure.
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
Teacher of the Week surprised during school assembly
HOLLAND, Michigan — Our next Teacher of the Week has been teaching in the same district her entire 27-year career. Becky Heneveld was totally surprised when 13 ON YOUR SIDE popped up at an assembly to deliver the news. “You can see their faces and see the lightbulbs happen...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
2 dead in Battle Creek identified as mother, son
A mother and her teenage son who died in Battle Creek on Saturday have been identified as Teresa Osborne, 51, and Kaiden Osborne, 14.
Dream 18: Kalamazoo Country Club's 2nd hole
The final par 3 on the Dream 18 course can be found at the Kalamazoo Country Club! (Oct. 17, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Cloudy, cold and wet today with the possibility of receiving the first snowflakes of the season. The better chance of that today will be near M20/US10. Temperatures will be chilly as they struggle into the low to mid 40s. A strengthening NW wind will develop this afternoon and continue through Tuesday evening. The wind will be strongest near the lakeshore with gusts likely to exceed 50mph at times.
8 Great Spots for Dessert in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek
Today, October 14th, 2022, is National Dessert Day. And, as someone who will always excitedly say yes to pretty much any kind of dessert, I absolutely will be using this day as an excuse to treat myself to some delicious desserts. But, where to go?. A quick Google search led...
Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
JTB Homes has a great offer if you’re in the market
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building a home can feel like a big undertaking, but JTB Homes works with you every step of the way for an easy and well-organized process. Their team of architects, interior designers and construction superintendents work together with every home owner to make it a person experience through the entire process so you can pick and personalize your home so that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted!
Debate over South Haven food truck ordinance continues
South Haven city commissioners are considering changes to ordinances regarding food trucks, which includes not being allowed to operate within city limits from November through April. (Oct. 17, 2022) Debate over South Haven food truck ordinance continues. South Haven city commissioners are considering changes to ordinances regarding food trucks, which...
Man pleads in 2019 Battle Creek death
A man has pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter of a 27-year-old father during a robbery in 2019.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Battle Creek police investigating two deaths
Police in Battle Creek are investigating after two people died on Saturday.
New details revealed in 'road rage' arrest, firing of Kent County deputy
The termination letter reveals Aranda repeatedly punched a man who is a paraplegic during what's described as a “road rage incident.”
