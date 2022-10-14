ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Advanced Interiors can help pet-proof your carpet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love our pets but if you have carpet in your home, you know sometimes pets and certain floor coverings don’t mix. The team at Advanced Interiors has a solution called Pet Perfect! If you order by the end of the month, they’ll have you installed by the holiday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Standale Home Studio has your cabinetry needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When renovating or building a new home, there are many choices to make and one of them involves cabinetry. There’s a lot to consider when it comes to cabinets: how much to spend, whether to invest in custom cabinetry, how the cabinets will coordinate throughout the house, how they’ll match the flooring and more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate art & nature this weekend at Blandford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Blandford Nature Center is partnering with LaFontsee Galleries to present “Art is Second Nature” this weekend. This art show and sale will benefit the ongoing efforts to restore The Highlands to a thriving, natural landscape. The event will feature pieces by over 40 artists, all of which have been inspired by the natural beauty of The Highlands and they’ll be available for purchase. No registration is required to attend the event and admission is free! Proceeds will go towards returning the 121-acre former golf course into a natural space & also increasing public access to nature through infrastructure.
WALKER, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Dream 18: Kalamazoo Country Club's 2nd hole

The final par 3 on the Dream 18 course can be found at the Kalamazoo Country Club! (Oct. 17, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Cloudy, cold and wet today with the possibility of receiving the first snowflakes of the season. The better chance of that today will be near M20/US10. Temperatures will be chilly as they struggle into the low to mid 40s. A strengthening NW wind will develop this afternoon and continue through Tuesday evening. The wind will be strongest near the lakeshore with gusts likely to exceed 50mph at times.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman and boy found dead in Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two people were found dead inside a Battle Creek home on Saturday, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Police responded to a call around 2:30 p.m. and found a woman and young man unresponsive at a home near South Minges Road, said police. BCPD:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

You may not need surgery for your bone & joint issues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The vast majority of people who experience a sports-related bone or joint injury can recover without undergoing surgery and the team at Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon can help. They’re the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore with 26 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. They offer both state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options including physical therayp to treat disorders & injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip & knee and also the extremities (foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist & elbow).
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Basement fire extinguished in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Firefighters put out a fire in the basement of a Kalamazoo home, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety reports. At 5:27 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded for a report of a basement fire in the 1900 block of Vanzee Street. Officers...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

JTB Homes has a great offer if you’re in the market

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building a home can feel like a big undertaking, but JTB Homes works with you every step of the way for an easy and well-organized process. Their team of architects, interior designers and construction superintendents work together with every home owner to make it a person experience through the entire process so you can pick and personalize your home so that it’s everything you’ve ever wanted!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Debate over South Haven food truck ordinance continues

South Haven city commissioners are considering changes to ordinances regarding food trucks, which includes not being allowed to operate within city limits from November through April. (Oct. 17, 2022) Debate over South Haven food truck ordinance continues. South Haven city commissioners are considering changes to ordinances regarding food trucks, which...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy