The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio to open authentic ceviche bar in Southtown later this year
With San Antonio’s restaurant and bar scene constantly buzzing, local foodies should keep an eye out for more details about the upscale, but traditional ceviche bar opening in Southtown soon. Though locals are most likely well-acquainted with Mexican ceviche, the upcoming Leche de Tigre will bring a dose of authentic Peruvian food to San Antonio.
Chick-fil-A plans $1.2 million location in San Antonio suburb of Cibolo
The new store at the corner of Cibolo Valley Drive and Borgfeld Road will span nearly 5,000 square feet.
Vannessa Vasquez stars in San Antonio-set 'Answer to My Prayer'
She's acting alongside 'Despacito' singer Luis Fonsi.
Iconic San Antonio hotel under new management after massive renovation
SAN ANTONIO — You may not have stayed at the Crowne Plaza hotel near the San Antonio airport, but chances are you recognize the iconic towering building along Loop 410 at Nacogdoches. The Crowne Plaza was built in 1977 and invokes a golden era of prosperous times and travel....
flicksandfood.com
An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store
An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
San Antonio's Hemisfair group seeks approval on 28-story mixed-use tower
The apartment tower promises more retail space at Hemisfair.
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
Visiting San Antonio's San Pedro Springs Park, the oldest park in Texas
People have been gathering here for 12,000 years.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: State Fair, Eight-Foot Pizza, & 10-Pound Cinnamon Roll
You can watch “Texas Eats” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. Nominate your favorite spots in town through the Best Texas Eats Contest. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to Hill & Vine, one of...
Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road. The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive. Officers said initially...
Guitar Center opens first store in New Braunfels, 36th in Texas
The grand opening is next week.
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
yolotx.com
A Taste of the Italian Coast | Allora | San Antonio, TX
Allora brings a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Texas. From authentic Italian pastas and wines to classic seafood dishes, dine like the Italians at this San Antonio hot spot. For starters, try the Prosciutto di Parma. A bruschetta bread smeared with burrata and vinaigrette. Then get a taste of it all by ordering the Fettucine di Mare Diavolo. A seafood & pasta entrée with shrimp, calamari, and octopus mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Compliment the experience with a wine imported from the coasts of Italy.
Erik Cantu, DeLorean Legal Woes: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Four of the Current's 10 most-read stories of the week involved Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old shot by a now-fired police officer.
yolotx.com
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX
SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
mySanAntonio.com
