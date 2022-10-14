ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

An Ice Cream Parlor Celebrates 11 Years and Opens New Store

An Ice Cream Store that is a Fan Favorite in San Antonio is Having a Birthday and Bringing Their Farm-to-Scoop Flavors to a New Texas Location. Lick Honest Ice Creams, an ice cream that has become a Texas favorite ice cream brand, is celebrating 11 exciting years. They are also celebrating bringing their farm-to-scoop flavors to a new Central Texas location. They are marking the occasion on.
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony stretching across Friday and Saturday. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed out of it were the origins of the city. Artist Kathy Sosa said, however, those life-giving waters also took lives away.
A Taste of the Italian Coast | Allora | San Antonio, TX

Allora brings a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Texas. From authentic Italian pastas and wines to classic seafood dishes, dine like the Italians at this San Antonio hot spot. For starters, try the Prosciutto di Parma. A bruschetta bread smeared with burrata and vinaigrette. Then get a taste of it all by ordering the Fettucine di Mare Diavolo. A seafood & pasta entrée with shrimp, calamari, and octopus mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Compliment the experience with a wine imported from the coasts of Italy.
San Antonio’s Only Underwater Tunnel | SeaLife San Antonio | San Antonio, TX

SEA LIFE San Antonio is an underwater dream! With 10+ exhibits and interactive zones, there’s a sea of wonder around every corner you turn. Pet a real-life starfish and sea urchin at the Interactive Rockpool. Take a Behind-the-Scenes tour to learn about the daily care of the sea creatures and conservation program. Come face-to-face with thousands of underwater species that live at the aquarium.
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

