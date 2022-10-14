Allora brings a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Texas. From authentic Italian pastas and wines to classic seafood dishes, dine like the Italians at this San Antonio hot spot. For starters, try the Prosciutto di Parma. A bruschetta bread smeared with burrata and vinaigrette. Then get a taste of it all by ordering the Fettucine di Mare Diavolo. A seafood & pasta entrée with shrimp, calamari, and octopus mixed with tomatoes, peppers, and basil. Compliment the experience with a wine imported from the coasts of Italy.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO