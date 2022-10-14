Read full article on original website
Williston man arrested for possession of explosives bonded out
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The man arrested for having nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives inside his garage in Williston was bonded out Sunday. Court documents indicate that 28-year-old Ross Petrie has filed a surety bond of $100,000. As part of the bond, he is not allowed to leave the state and must appear at his preliminary hearing on November 9.
Sentencing hearing for woman involved in apartment shooting delayed to 2023
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A sentencing hearing for a Williston woman involved in an apartment shooting in 2021 has been delayed. The Williams County State’s Attorney has requested that 23-year-old Latikqua Anderson’s sentencing be set for May 5. Anderson accepted a plea agreement in July for conspiracy to commit murder.
Cleanup efforts continuing at Williston home where explosives were found
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston police say cleanup efforts are continuing after safely removing nearly 1,500 pounds of explosives in an apartment garage last week. They say the scene has been turned over to the Williston Fire Department and are working to make sure the area is safe for residents to return to their homes.
Police: Explosives found in Williston could have resulted in “catastrophic consequences” for entire apartment complex
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - What started as a narcotics call Monday has led to a week-long effort of protecting the community from what they found during that search. It came as a surprise to the people living at The Retreat Apartments when bomb squad crews were called in to detonate explosives found in a garage, but the biggest surprise was just how much was inside, and how long it has taken to remove them.
Sleeping In Williston - Unaware Of 1,500 Pounds Of Explosives
Do You Really Know Your Neighbors?
UPDATE: Williston Fire Department says 4 apartments need to be decontaminated before they can be occupied again
According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were located in an occupied apartment.
Names released in fatal Williams County crash
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The names of the two passengers involved in a crash on October 14 approximately 17 miles west of Williston have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). According to the NDHP, the accident took place at approximately 4:20 p.m. on October 14. A Belcourt couple, Elmer and Theresa Parisien […]
North Dakota Police Still Searching For Convicted Criminal Accused Of Domestic Violence & Attempted Murder
Police in North Dakota are reportedly still searching for a man who fled the scene after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The shocking incident took place in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday.According to a police video from Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, and since obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. and two unidentified accomplices were involved in a suspected case of domestic violence.But when Williston police responded to the report on Thursday morning, Higdon reportedly fled the scene on foot.Despite a multi-agency manhunt that has stretched beyond the scope of the Williston...
UPDATE: More than 1,000 pounds of explosive materials recovered from Williston residence by bomb squads
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - UPDATE: Arrest made in Williston bomb scare case. UPDATE (10/12 at 2 p.m.): Williston police say members of the bomb squads estimate more than one thousand pounds of homemade explosive materials have been recovered, along with multiple chemicals and powders located in the residence. “No arrests...
24-year-old New Town man dies in crash Sunday morning
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 24-year-old New Town man is dead after a crash in McLean County early Sunday morning. A spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 6 a.m. 17 miles south of Parshall. The driver missed a curve and rolled in a ditch. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
3-day Williston Rifle & Pistol Show kicks off at Raymond Community Center
(Williston, ND) -- The Williston Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show starts Friday night October 14th at the Raymond Family Community Center. Club officials say you can check out the latest in firearms, ammunition, accessories and more at the event, which runs through Sunday. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday night; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is five dollars each day; kids 12 and under get in free with a paying adult.
Texas man dies in Williston after suffering medical emergency while driving
WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — A 58-year-old Texas man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Highway 2 near Williston on Wednesday morning around 8:50 a.m. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling east on Highway 2 when he suffered a medical emergency and went off the road and through […]
Labor shortage in the oilfield expected to continue into 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is projected to have steady production numbers as the Bakken becomes a “mature” play, but the workforce is limiting that growth. While Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms predicts slightly higher rig counts and production moving forward, he said companies are still having a hard time hiring and training crews.
