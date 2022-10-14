Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Steve Aoki’s Dim Mak Teams Up With Deadfellaz for a Limited-Edition Halloween Merch Drop
Spooky season is upon us! And just in time for the Halloween scaries, Steve Aoki and his Dim Mak brand have teamed up with Deadfellaz for a limited-edition Halloween merch drop. Featured in the exclusive capsule collection is a range of items including a custom varsity jacket, T-shirts, hoodies and...
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the 19 Pharrell Williams-Owned Jacob & Co. Diamond Pieces Headed to JOOPITER
Pharrell Williams‘ “Son of a Pharaoh” JOOPITER has just released its full list of lots set for auction. Out of the 52 personal items, 19 are diamond pieces from P and Jacob & Co. Some of the most iconic pieces of diamond jewelry — artifacts of hip-hop and pop-culture history — are now for sale.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens and Slam Jam Unveil Debut Collaboration
British footwear imprint Dr. Martens has tapped Italian retailer Slam Jam for a new collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut effort, the collaboration merges workwear styles with electronic music subcultures. Taking center stage is Dr. Martens’ 1461 shoe that has been reimagined with subtle construction worker uniform detailing. The shoe...
Hypebae
Ottolinger Shows Femininity Unfastened at Paris Fashion Week
Ottolinger, founded by Christa Bösch and Cosima Gadient, showcased its Spring/Summer 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Set in a gallery in central Paris, guests were found sitting in a pile of mattresses, expectant for what was about to come. The absence of decoration in the room accentuated the...
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a...
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022
Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
Emma Watson Celebrates Prada Paradoxe Fragrance in Lace Dress and Blazer at London Party
Emma Watson celebrated her partnership with Prada wearing a standout fashion look. The actress attended the design house’s celebration of the Prada Paradoxe fragrance at a party hosted in London on Thursday night wearing an oversize gray blazer over a black lace dress with a white collar detail. She paired the look with a silver beaded Prada bag.
thezoereport.com
Julia Roberts’ Pink Pantsuit Moment Was Next-Level Bold
Talk about a pretty woman: On Oct. 12, Julia Roberts looked radiant in a neon pink pantsuit on the press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, which comes to theaters later in the month, on Oct. 21. Her look for the Los Angeles leg of the tour was anchored in minimalist monochromatism, with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart having perfectly coordinated an Alex Perry set with a John Smedley turtleneck in the same zingy color.
hypebeast.com
Noon Goons Launches Its Second Collection With Vans
Momentum is on Vans’ side this fall season as the brand has been participating in several collaborative projects that have propelled it into the sneaker spotlight. Among the popular ones are a recent Authentic team-up that is made alongside One Piece and an old school-inspired collection with Concepts, and now it’s slated to reunite with Noon Goons for a new capsule.
hypebeast.com
Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Champion the Art of Deconstruction for Fall 2022
Canada Goose has initiated the launch of its innovative, functional-first collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2022 range envisions Canada Goose’s luxury performance heritage through the lens of Wang’s “future-modern” styles and Zhen’s pattern-heavy conceptual art series “Under Heaven.” The result is an expressive, graphic-heavy lineup intended for seasonal transitions, with versatility at its fore via deconstructable elements.
hypebeast.com
Yardsale’s Latest Collection Makes Skate Culture Accessible to Anyone
Throughout the U.K., there’s a variety of labels that are using the world of skateboarding to their benefit. For example, Manchester-based Drama Call uses the culture to deliver new-school interpretations of oversized, skate-ready silhouettes with its cozy tracksuits and reworked logo T-shirts. Another brand working similarly is Always Do What You Should Do which is consistently presenting post-Y2K garments for easygoing designs that are inspired by the likes of Rip Curl and Billabong. With this being said, it’s clear that skate culture in the U.K. is there for all to see, despite the increased popularity of the sport from Britain’s transatlantic cousins in the U.S. However, back in Britain, there’s another brand using skateboarding to its advantage and creating its own lane — Yardsale.
Geena Davis stuns in black and white dress at W Magazine 50th Anniversary bash in NYC... after calling out former co-star Bill Murray
Geena Davis spoke out about actor Bill Murray, claiming that he insisted on using a massaging device on her during 'bad' audition in hotel suite, later screaming at on set. And on Wednesday, the actress stepped out for the W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee in New York City.
hypebeast.com
M.I.A. Releases First Studio Album in Six Years, 'MATA'
After a lengthy six-year wait, M.I.A. has finally released her newest studio album MATA. Clocking in approximately 35 minutes, the 13-track record features a sole guest appearance from Navz-42 along with production work from the likes of Skrillex, Rex Kudo, T-Minus, Diplo, Heavy Mellow and more. MATA marks her first solo full length effort since 2016’s AIM, and is described by M.I.A. as an album highlighting the clash between “ego and spirituality,” further telling Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it. Also the genre of music that, genres I should say, is all very much like egocentric. It’s not like I’m an artist that came through gospel or something. For me, it was like to have that journey, and also, it was a significant time to discuss like Islamophobia…talking about wars in the Middle East, and things like that.”
BTF Media, American Cinema Kick off Shoot of ‘Finding Love in Sisters’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Location shooting is underway for “Finding Love in Sisters,” which features a cast with about one million followers apiece on social media: Puerto Rican-born Laura Carmine, Miami-based Marielena Dávila and U.K. model-actor Nick Hounslow. “Finding Love in Sisters” follows drama “Finding Love in San Antonio,” co-produced by leading indie production shingle BTF Media and L.A.-based American Cinema Inspires (ACI), which teamed up last year to develop and produce films with predominantly U.S. Latino talent. Written by D.F.W. Buckingham (“Finding Love in San Antonio”) and helmed by Jeff Day (“Midway Love”), the romantic drama centers on Esperanza (Carmine), a successful lawyer whose dream life is showing some cracks. Her...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
hypebeast.com
Jin of BTS Releases Hazy Teaser for Upcoming Solo Single “The Astronaut”
Amid learning that BTS will go on hiatus until 2025 in order to complete South Korea’s mandatory military service, fans can look forward to new music from band member Jin. The artist will be dropping a new track, entitled “The Astronaut,” at the end of this month.
hypebeast.com
First 'The Little Mermaid' Poster Shares Full Look of Halle Bailey as Ariel
Following the release of a teaser trailer at the recent D23 Expo, Disney has now delivered the first poster for the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. The new poster offers the first full look at Halle Bailey as Ariel, perched on a rock formation staring up at the surface of the water.
hypebeast.com
Concepts and Reebok Honor Allen Iverson’s ’96 Draft Class With a Question Mid Collaboration
Throughout the 2022 fall season, Reebok has shown no signs of slowing down when it comes to collaborative initiatives. The vector imprint has presented luxury team-ups with Maison Margiela, and a trading card-inspired capsule alongside Panini America, and now it has just announced its next chapter with Concepts. The Boston-based fashion kingpins have linked together once more for a Question Mid installment that pays homage to Allen Iverson and the rest of the talented ‘1996 NBA draft class that had players like Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Steve Nash among others.
hypebeast.com
POLITE WORLDWIDE Debuts Biodegradable TERRA Sunglasses With AKILA
Los Angeles-based brand POLITE WORLDWIDE is furthering its emphasis on creative and sustainable luxury with its new TERRA sunglasses. In partnership with Los Angeles-based independent eyewear brand, AKILA, the TERRA sunglasses feature a biodegradable acetate construction. Instead of using plastic, the frame’s bio-acetate body is constructed from wood and cotton pulp. Additionally, using acetate enhances the product’s environmental equity as it is crafted from hand-cut sheets instead of machine molds.
