Kroger to buy Jewel-Osco parent company in $24.6 billion deal creating grocery goliath

Sweet spot: McDonald’s to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in 9 locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in the fast-food behemoth’s history, McDonald’s plans to sell Krispy Kreme doughnuts in select restaurants beginning Oct. 26. The nine restaurants included in the market test are limited to the Louisville, Kentucky, area, where customer feedback will be used to “inform future menu decisions,” CNN Business reported.
