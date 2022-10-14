Read full article on original website
swimswam.com
Purdue Adds Distance Specialist Patrick Broderick to Class of 2027
Broderick will help to bolster a distance group at Purdue with his arrival on the Boilermaker roster in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
David Berkoff Returning to Coaching With Team Eugene Aquatics
After a four-year break from the pool deck, David Berkoff is stepping away from his law practice to return to coaching at Team Eugene Aquatics next month. Four-time Olympic medalist David Berkoff could only stay away from the pool deck for so long. The 55-year-old backstroke pioneer is stepping away...
Football Players, Actors, and Reporters Among Famous Pennsbury Alum Inducted into District’s Hall of Fame
The inductees all graduated from eh Bucks County school and went on to successful careers. A group of celebrities that graduated from the same Bucks County school district were recently recognized for their successful careers. Several well-known graduates of the Pennsbury School District were recently inducted into into their Hall...
wellsvillesun.com
2022 Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame members inducted; Anderson, Meyers, Wixon, Lamphier honored (photo gallery and story)
The 2022 Wellsville High School Hall of Fame members, from left, Ethan Lamphier, Babe Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson. Photo courtesy Erica Aftuck. Wellsville High School Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Wellsville Hall of Fame Committee honored the Wellsville High School 2022 Wellsville Hall of Fame Class Friday night during halftime of the homecoming football game.
swimswam.com
WATCH: Swimming Power Couple Abbey Weitzeil & Michael Jensen Race a 50 Free
Swimming power couple Abbey Weitzeil (2x Olympian) and Michael Jensen (14x NCAA All-American) raced a 50 free from a running dive. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Al the Cal Alumni Practice last Saturday, we saw numerous Cal alums line up and throw down in the pool against each other...
swimswam.com
5-Time All-American Anna-Julia Kutsch Retires Before Senior Season at Tennessee
Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Kutsch transferred to Tennessee...
swimswam.com
Olympic Icons Natalie Coughlin, Mary T. Meagher Highlight Cal Alumni Practice
SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Speiker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last weekend Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Spieker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last...
