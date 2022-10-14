ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

swimswam.com

Purdue Adds Distance Specialist Patrick Broderick to Class of 2027

Broderick will help to bolster a distance group at Purdue with his arrival on the Boilermaker roster in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
swimswam.com

David Berkoff Returning to Coaching With Team Eugene Aquatics

After a four-year break from the pool deck, David Berkoff is stepping away from his law practice to return to coaching at Team Eugene Aquatics next month. Four-time Olympic medalist David Berkoff could only stay away from the pool deck for so long. The 55-year-old backstroke pioneer is stepping away...
EUGENE, OR
wellsvillesun.com

2022 Wellsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame members inducted; Anderson, Meyers, Wixon, Lamphier honored (photo gallery and story)

The 2022 Wellsville High School Hall of Fame members, from left, Ethan Lamphier, Babe Meyers, Alyssa (Smith) Wixson and Rayanna Anderson. Photo courtesy Erica Aftuck. Wellsville High School Athletic Director Erica Aftuck and the Wellsville Hall of Fame Committee honored the Wellsville High School 2022 Wellsville Hall of Fame Class Friday night during halftime of the homecoming football game.
WELLSVILLE, NY
swimswam.com

5-Time All-American Anna-Julia Kutsch Retires Before Senior Season at Tennessee

Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Five-time All American Anna-Julia Kutsch has retired from competitive swimming ahead of her senior year at the University of Tennessee. Kutsch transferred to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Olympic Icons Natalie Coughlin, Mary T. Meagher Highlight Cal Alumni Practice

SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Speiker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last weekend Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. SwimSwam got the chance to observe the Cal women welcome its alumni back to Spieker Aquatic Center in Berkeley, California last...
BERKELEY, CA

