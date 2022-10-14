Read full article on original website
Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%
LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Bare Carbon Finish Turns Audi S1 Hoonitron Into the Ultimate Villain Car
The murdered-out look fits perfectly with the 80s-inspired design.
MySanAntonio
I tried out a totally customizable ROAM suitcase
As someone who used to travel a lot for work, I am strictly a carry-on-only person. Recent horror stories of travelers plagued by lost luggage have only reconfirmed my dedication to packing only what can fit in an overhead bin-sized suitcase (I had a friend who went to Europe over the summer, and his suitcase was lost somewhere inside London Heathrow Airport until his trip ended, two months later).
