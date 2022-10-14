ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.
MySanAntonio

I tried out a totally customizable ROAM suitcase

As someone who used to travel a lot for work, I am strictly a carry-on-only person. Recent horror stories of travelers plagued by lost luggage have only reconfirmed my dedication to packing only what can fit in an overhead bin-sized suitcase (I had a friend who went to Europe over the summer, and his suitcase was lost somewhere inside London Heathrow Airport until his trip ended, two months later).

