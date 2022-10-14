Crash on Laneda Ave in Manzanita

Related
KATU.com
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
nbc16.com
Coos Bay man dead after crash on Hwy 97
On Thursday, October 13th at approximately 2:35 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 64-year-old Eric Johnson of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by 48-year-old Benjamin Rohner of Warrenton.
kptv.com
2 injured in crash when driver pulls over to rest on I-5 near Longview
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a four-car, chain reaction crash on I-5 south of Longview early Sunday morning, according to Washington State Patrol. WSP said at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to I-5 northbound at milepost 36. They learned a driver was tired,...
beachconnection.net
The Lil' Cannon Beach Cottage That Could: Whimsical Yet Historic Rental on N. Oregon Coast
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Have you ever dreamed of a white picket fence and a historic home-away-from-home on the Oregon coast? Say, in some much-revered coastal burgh as Cannon Beach? Are you hankerin' for a bit of history? Does a heaping helping of times-gone-by along with sleek, modern conveniences in a quiet spot where you can the waves sound appealing?
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Fatal Crash On Highway 97 Near Milepost 235 Involving Semi
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton.
Newborn dies at hospital nearly 1 month after rollover crash
Authorities announced Friday that the newborn involved in a fatal rollover crash last month has died.
Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam
A meteor was seen far and wide around the Northwest Wednesday night, including in Bend, and was captured on the dash camera of a Lincoln City police officer. The post Blazing meteor seen over Northwest, in Bend as well; Lincoln City PD sgt. captures it on dashcam appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
TriMet Blue Line delayed after train hits person
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The TriMet Blue Line was delayed on Friday night after a train hit a person, according to TriMet’s Twitter account. TriMet said to expect delays. Shuttle buses will service stations between Elmonica/SW 170th Ave and Beaverton Transit Center. We are working to gather more information....
HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1
June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
She skipped a $2.50 TriMet fare. She spent 183 days in custody.
Editor’s note: Details for this story were gleaned from documents, court records and meetings open to the public. The Oregonian/OregonLive felt the woman’s story was important to tell as it illustrates systemic issues surrounding low-level crime, homelessness and mental health treatment, but we are using only her initials, TB, because she could not be located for comment.
kptv.com
FOX 12 Investigation: Portland towing company sold stolen car
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Not many stories about stolen cars have happy endings, but one Washington County man is back at the wheel of his Subaru thanks to some luck and unexpected help. FOX 12 interviewed the car’s owner, Talon Moe, over the summer. “The kindness of this gentleman...
Beware of the Bloody Bandage Man of Cannon Beach, Oregon
Cannon Beach, Oregon is a must-see destination for any tourist traveling the Northwest. Even the locals like to come here and walk the miles of beach and get a pic of Haystack Rock for the 'gram. In many ways, it's an idyllic oceanside community. So of course, its hiding something.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office & Oregon State Police Traffic Stop Turns Up Weapons, Drugs
On Saturday morning, October 8, 2022, TCSO Corporal Chris Barnett responded to assist OSP Trooper Tom Mayne with a traffic stop near the Beaver Shell station, with a person that had several outstanding warrants. Michael Boisa, 24, of Hebo, had warrants for Violating his Release agreement for Unlawful Possession of...
kptv.com
Man accused of $300,000 retail theft arrested in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Tuesday and charged with stealing at least $300,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the metro area, Tigard police announced on Thursday. Austin Bailey was arrested after loss prevention employees in a Beaverton retail store recognized him and called police. When...
Man arrested after allegedly stealing more than $300K in retail merchandise
A man accused of stealing at least $300,000 worth of retail merchandise across the Portland metro area was arrested Tuesday, according to Tigard police.
Union says New Seasons in Hillsboro retaliated against employee
UFCW Local 555 alleges that the store violated federal law in firing an employee who helped organize union efforts. The union representing workers at the Orenco Station New Seasons Market in Hillsboro has filed a complaint against the store, saying it violated federal labor laws when it fired one of the employees who helped organize the workers. UFCW Local 555 filed an "unfair labor practice" charge against the market. The union says an employee was fired on or about Oct. 7, who was a member of the union's organizing committee. The union claims he was fired in retaliation for...
Oct. 12 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants. Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Oct. 12 - Matthew Ward Flournoy, 38, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree conspiracy to commit burglary, second-degree burglary, first- and third-degree theft, attempted unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools. - Jonathen Ty...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
