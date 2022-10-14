ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manzanita, OR

Crash on Laneda Ave in Manzanita

 4 days ago

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Manzanita on Thursday in front of Columbia Bank at Laneda and N. Classic. Responders reported that there were no serious injuries.

The North Coast Citizen covers local news in the Manzanita and Tillamook County area of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

