Troy Aikman Addresses The Cowboys' Potential Quarterback Controversy

The 4-1 Dallas Cowboys are set to face the 5-0 Philadelphia Eagles this weekend on Sunday Night Football.

While the winner of this early-season NFC East battle will gain the inside track to the divisional crown, the Dallas Cowboys will also receive critical insight on who their starting quarterback will be moving forward.

Cowboys backup Cooper Rush has led Dallas to four consecutive victories while filling in for Dak Prescott.

According to a USA Today report, Troy Aikman believes a win versus an undefeated Eagles team might make Dallas second guess bringing Prescott back into the fold.

"You start asking the question, 'Do we put Dak back in?'" Aikman said on 96.7 The Ticket according the USA Today article. "Considering what they've been able to do and how they've been able to win games with Cooper Rush, I think that becomes a real question the organization has to answer."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already gone on record saying Prescott will regain the starting job upon his return from a thumb injury.

If Rush is able to lead the Cowboys to victory over the last undefeated team in the NFL, however, the decision might not be so simple.