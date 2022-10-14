Read full article on original website
covid19
4d ago
Oz needs to go back home to New Jersey and hawk his fraudulent miracle cures oz is just another tv con man who is looking out for himself not the people of Pennsylvania
Reply
2
Related
Dr. Oz Accidentally Gives Fetterman An Awesome New Slogan As Insult Backfires
Critics of GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz say this attempted slam only makes his Democratic rival seem cooler.
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz as Crowds Seen at Rally
Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman rallied in Philadelphia on Saturday as he looks to beat Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for Senate. During the visit, the first since launching his bid to the Senate in February 2021, Fetterman gathered some 600 people, evenly split between white and Black voters. The vote of Black communities in Pennsylvania will be key for the Democratic candidate to win the state's Senate seat.
John Fetterman Draws Blood After Tucker Carlson Needles Him On 'Fake' Tattoos
Fetterman's tattoos commemorate those who died violently when he was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania.
Vote NO to Dr. Mehmet Oz in November | PennLive letters
As an obstetrician-gynecologist that has been serving Pennsylvania women for over 15 years and as a proud Armenian-American, I felt compelled to write this letter urging Pennsylvania voters to not vote for Dr. Mehmet Oz. Why? To put it bluntly, Dr. Oz is amoral. I find it reprehensible that he...
buzzfeednews.com
Disability Advocates Say The Response To John Fetterman Using Closed Captioning In An Interview As He Recovers From A Stroke Was “Deeply Upsetting” And Stigmatizing
Disability advocates are accusing NBC News of ableism following an interview with Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for US Senate, which they say was overly concerned with the live transcription he required during the sit-down due to his auditory processing issues. The interview by reporter Dasha Burns,...
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol.
EXPLAINER: How Georgia's midterm runoff elections work
Control of the U.S. Senate could again come down to Georgia — and that means it could further come down to the state's runoff election rules
Campaign signs found booby-trapped with razor blades in Pennsylvania
Less than a month ahead of November's midterm elections, at least three political campaign signs were placed on someone's property in southeastern Pennsylvania and found booby-trapped with razor blades, local police said over the weekend. The signs separately promoted the campaigns of gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, U.S. Senate candidate John...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2