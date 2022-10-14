ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Bowles rules out 3 Bucs, with Mike Edwards also a game-day decision

By Andrew Crane
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Sean Murphy-Bunting left last weekend's game against the Falcons with a quad injury. He was one of three players that Bucs head coach Todd Bowles on Friday ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — Safety Logan Ryan, defensive lineman Akiem Hicks and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting won’t play against the Steelers on Sunday, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said following Friday’s practice.

All three players haven’t practiced this week. Ryan, dealing with a foot injury, missed last weekend’s game against the Falcons, too. Hicks, who also injured his foot, hasn’t played since Week 2. And Murphy-Bunting exited the Atlanta game with a quad injury.

Additionally, Bowles said safety Mike Edwards will be a “game-day decision” due to his elbow injury. Edwards also left the game against the Falcons early and has been a limited participant in practice while wearing an elbow brace.

With the absences of Ryan and Murphy-Bunting, the Bucs will rely on reserve members of their secondary to plug those roles when needed.

Rookie cornerback Zyon McCollum made his NFL debut last week after being inactive for the first four games of the season, recovering from a preseason hamstring injury for some of the time. He played on special teams while also logging 13 defensive snaps when Murphy-Bunting and starting cornerback Carlton Davis both left early.

Davis has been a full participant at practice this week. Bowles said Friday that he’s “very comfortable with Zyon” if McCollum needs to take on a larger role.

“It’s big for the young guys to step up,” Bowles said. “They trained all year. We keep people on this team for a reason, and at some point, everyone’s gonna have to contribute. It’s just their turn.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times

