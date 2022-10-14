Read full article on original website
Related
Youngkin blasts Democrat's bill to criminalize parents who don't affirm child's gender identity: 'Out of step'
Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R., blasted Virginia Del. Elizabeth Guzman's proposed bill to criminalize parents who refuse to affirm their child's LGBTQ+ identity.
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin slams Guzman's bill that would make it illegal to not affirm LGBTQ children
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — For the first time, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reacted to Del. Elizabeth Guzman's (D) legislation she said she wanted to introduce in the upcoming legislative session. At a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Gov. Youngkin blasted Guzman's legislation when he was asked about her bill by...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia could pay teachers more: Youngkin would rather make it easier to be a teacher
The Youngkin administration has a nifty idea to address teacher shortages. No, not actually paying teachers more. It seems to be a bipartisan point of pride that we’re in the bottom third nationally in teacher pay. No, Youngkin’s solution is lowering the licensure standards. “Our goal is to...
wvtf.org
How should Virginia schools measure student progress?
What should happen to a school that doubles test scores but still does not make the grade?. The idea that schools should get credit for improving student performance is a controversial one. Critics say a school that does not make the grade should face consequences. But, Chad Stewart at the Virginia Education Association says teaching to the test encourages schools to focus on students on the bubble while ignoring students most in need.
Classes back in session in one of two Massachusetts cities impacted by teachers' strike
Teachers in one of two Massachusetts districts that began striking on Monday returned to the classroom. The Haverhill Education Association continues their fight.
New initiative Operation Bold Blue Line plans to put more badges on the street
Last year, state leaders and law enforcement said the murder rate in Virginia had been the highest it had been in years
WSLS
Curbing crime in Virginia: Att. Gen. Miyares announces Operation Ceasefire
RICHMOND, Va. – Violent crime is on the rise in Virginia, and officials are working to find a solution. On Monday, in partnership with partner cities, local elected officials, and law enforcement, Miyares announced Operation Ceasefire. According to the Office of the Attorney General, Operation Ceasefire is a proven...
WSLS
Miss Virginia North America volunteers with T.G. Howard Community Center
PULASKI, Va. – One lady is using her crown and helping to promote happiness in the New River Valley. Miss Virginia North America, Trerese Roberts partnered with Volunteers with the T.G. Howard Community Center. Together, they gave out over 100 bags and baskets filled with sweets to people in...
Full of hot air? Virginia balloon festival faces criticism over crowds, long wait times
MANASSAS, Va. — For thousands of people, the Prince William County Balloon Festival sounded like a spectacular event in this weekend's glorious weather. But now scores of them are complaining online that the fair was a disaster. Peggy Sparks was so excited about hot air balloons firing off just...
Virginians Asked Not to Move Firewood
As the days turn cooler and shorter, many Virginians are using firewood to keep warm and spend quality time with friends and family. While seemingly harmless, moving firewood can enable the easy movement of destructive forest and agricultural pests. When firewood is moved from one area to another, the invasive emerald ash borer, spongy moth, […]
These ten school districts have the slowest internet in Virginia
Although access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade, some school districts in Virginia are still lagging behind.
WHSV
“A call to foster” — Children’s Services of Virginia seeking parents for 82 referrals
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Children’s Services of Virginia got 82 referrals in September alone from social service agencies across Virginia — the highest the agency has seen in its 30 years of service. CSV says the holiday season is typically the time to see more children entering foster...
cardinalnews.org
Josh Throneburg says opponent Good is ‘not being biblical, he’s a bigot’
This is the second of two stories about the candidates. Read more about Rep. Bob Good in part one. It was shortly after midnight on a November day in 2020 when Josh Throneburg sat at the dining table on his screened-in back porch of his Charlottesville home, watching the live feed of Democrat Cameron Webb, a Black physician who served on former President Barack Obama’s health care team, conceding his race against Bob Good, a former Campbell County supervisor and far-right ideologue, and the next Republican representative of Virginia’s 5th Congressional District.
New law in Virginia will allow people to register and vote at the polls this year
Monday, October 17 is the deadline to register to vote in the November 8 General Election, but because of a new law in Virginia, you can register and vote on the same day - even on Election Day.
WSET
The Virginia Department of Education announces social media campaign to promote teaching
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) this month launched a one-year social media campaign to promote the teaching profession and steer potential classroom educators to information about the commonwealth’s multiple pathways to becoming a licensed teacher. The “Become A Teacher” campaign is part “Turning the Tide,”...
VDOE announces plan to recruit teachers
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Education has launched a one-year social media campaign to promote teaching and inform those interested in becoming an educator on how to become a licensed teacher. The “Become a Teacher” campaign included targeted advertisements on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn that highlight the positive impact that […]
NBC12
Youngkin announces plan to reduce homicides, shootings and violent crime
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Flanked by law enforcement at an event in Norfolk, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced his plan to tackle crime. “We do not ignore the problem. We do not sidestep it. We do not turn our head and ignore it,” said Youngkin. Dubbed “Operation Bold Blue Line,”...
Help save the bees: Virginia offering free beehives to residents
Applications will open soon for a Virginia program that's generating a lot of buzz: the annual state beehive distribution.
Artist at center of Supreme Court fight ‘rocked’ by Colorado law that makes her cater to same-sex weddings
Meet the Denver-based graphic designer in a Supreme Court fight who sued the state of Colorado over a law she says censors her speech and forces her to violate her Christian faith.
fredericksburg.today
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee
Central Rappahannock Regional Library deputy director elected to Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Deputy Director Rebecca Purdy has been elected to a 2-year term as Secretary on the Virginia Library Association Executive Committee. Rebecca Purdy has worked at CRRL in several Youth Services roles, including...
Fox News
840K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 2