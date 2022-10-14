Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Related
Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
NBC Connecticut
Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers
As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Bear attack: 10-year-old boy mauled while playing in grandparents' backyard in Connecticut
The boy's grandfather, who uses a wheelchair, and a neighbor helped scare off the bear. Fortunately the 10-year-old's injuries are not life-threatening.
NECN
Nicholas Brutcher Fired Over 80 Rounds at Officers During Shooting in Bristol, Conn.: IG Report
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report about the shooting that killed two Bristol police officers and seriously injured a third last week. Sergeant Dustin DeMonte, Officer Alex Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato responded to a home on Redstone Hill Road on Wednesday around 10:42...
Bodycam shows wounded Connecticut cop shoot ambush suspect
BRISTOL, Conn. — (AP) — In agony due to a gunshot wound from an ambush that had just killed two comrades, a Connecticut police officer's bodycam shows him hobbling back behind a police cruiser and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.
Black bear euthanized after attacking boy, 10, in grandparents’ backyard
MORRIS, Ct. — A black bear was euthanized after it attacked a 10-year-old boy in his grandparents’ Connecticut backyard on Sunday. The boy, who was transported to an area hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening, was bitten in the leg and is expected to recover fully, WTNH reported.
Bristol Press
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
police1.com
Fellow officers, community members pay tribute to fallen Conn. officer killed in ambush
BRISTOL, Conn. — Mark Kichar said he and Dustin DeMonte were a match made in heaven. After rooming together at the Connecticut Police Academy for six months in 2012, they worked together at the Bristol Police Department for just over 10 years. DeMonte’s badge is No. 221, Kichar’s is No. 222.
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Bodycam Shows Moment Injured Officer Shoots Connecticut Cop Killer
Dramatic bodycam footage has shown the terrifying shootout between a wounded Bristol cop and a Connecticut man who lured police officers to his home under the pretense of a domestic violence dispute and began shooting. The video, released by the state’s Office of Inspector General, shows Officer Alec Iurato, who has been shot in the leg, limp into a safe position to fire the shot that would ultimately kill their attacker, Nicholas Brutcher. During the Oct. 12 shooting, Brutcher killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy while wounding Officer Iurato after the three officers responded to the 911 call...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
insideradio.com
Alex Jones’ Lawyer Loses Radio Show On WICC Bridgeport, CT.
Attorney Norm Pattis took a leave of absence from his 12-2pm weekday program on Connoisseur Media news/talk WICC Bridgeport, CT (600) to represent Alex Jones in his recent defamation suit, which ended with the conspiracy theorist being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. Jones has for years falsely claimed that the deadly shooting was a hoax and was staged by actors.
CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers
BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
Connecticut police shooting: 2 officers dead, 1 seriously hurt in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers and a suspected gunman died after gunfire erupted as authorities responded to a possible domestic violence incident on Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police. The shooting also injured one other police officer and one of the people involved in the suspected domestic...
2 Bristol officers shot and killed in Connecticut, another seriously injured
Two officers were killed and a third seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday in Bristol, Connecticut. The Bristol Police Department identified the officer.
Fox News
840K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 4