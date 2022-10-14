ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

Who is the man who killed Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. — FOX61 has uncovered new information about the suspected Bristol shooter Nick Brutcher. The story jumped off the pages of the 04’-05’ Bristol Central High School yearbook that we obtained from the Bristol Public Library. Nick Brutcher, Aaron Hernandez and Alex Ryng were photographed standing...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Florida Teen Runs for Fallen Bristol Police Officers

As the Bristol community grieves its two fallen police officers, tributes continue to pour in, many of them in the sports world. Both Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were avid sports fans, and now people across the country are making sure they are remembered. “It's just it's so...
BRISTOL, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI

On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
SEYMOUR, CT
Bristol Press

Officer Alex Hamzy

Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
TheDailyBeast

Bodycam Shows Moment Injured Officer Shoots Connecticut Cop Killer

Dramatic bodycam footage has shown the terrifying shootout between a wounded Bristol cop and a Connecticut man who lured police officers to his home under the pretense of a domestic violence dispute and began shooting. The video, released by the state’s Office of Inspector General, shows Officer Alec Iurato, who has been shot in the leg, limp into a safe position to fire the shot that would ultimately kill their attacker, Nicholas Brutcher. During the Oct. 12 shooting, Brutcher killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy while wounding Officer Iurato after the three officers responded to the 911 call...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
insideradio.com

Alex Jones’ Lawyer Loses Radio Show On WICC Bridgeport, CT.

Attorney Norm Pattis took a leave of absence from his 12-2pm weekday program on Connoisseur Media news/talk WICC Bridgeport, CT (600) to represent Alex Jones in his recent defamation suit, which ended with the conspiracy theorist being ordered to pay $965 million to Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims’ relatives and an FBI agent. Jones has for years falsely claimed that the deadly shooting was a hoax and was staged by actors.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
CBS New York

CT authorities looking into suspect's background after deadly shooting of officers

BRISTOL, Conn. -- Investigators looking into the deadly ambush of two Bristol police officers are piecing together the gunman's background and the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reported, they were the first police officers killed in the line of duty in Bristol since the 1940s. Friday, people stopped at the crime scene to see for themselves the dozens of bullet holes at the home rented by suspect Nick Brutcher. They pockmark the garage, the siding and a cooler left on the porch at 310 Redstone Hill Road. Neighbor Lance Stevens came running outside Wednesday night when...
BRISTOL, CT
Fox News

Fox News

840K+
Followers
5K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy