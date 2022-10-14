Read full article on original website
Washington Post reporter mocked for dutifully reporting Biden's ice cream order: ‘Pulitzer material here’
Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager was mocked on social media for tweeting about President Biden’s ice cream order, a frequently ridiculed media topic, on Saturday.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
Wyoming college wrestlers injured during bear attack, left 'blood-soaked,' coach says
Two college wrestlers in Wyoming were injured during a bear attack and two others were left “blood-soaked," their coach told Fox News.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
Florida 'Good Samaritan' discovers $150,000 worth of cocaine washed-up on shoreline, hands it to authorities
Florida officials say that a Good Samaritan discovered more than $150,000 worth of cocaine on the shores of Daytona Beach and handed it to authorities
Biden blasted for telling reporter the economy is 'strong as hell' while eating ice cream in Portland
A day after President Joe Biden drew criticism from conservatives on social media for giving unsolicited dating advice to a young teen girl in California, the president is again in hot water for claiming the "economy is strong as hell."
First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports
First lady Jill Biden didn't get the warmest of welcomes when she appeared at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.
Oklahoma murders: Person of interest in 4 friends' deaths arrested in Florida
Oklahoma police have arrested Joe Kennedy, the person of interest tied to the murders of tour Okmulgee men who went missing on Oct. 9 after going for a bike ride.
NYC brazen daylight $17K robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged across pavement
The brazen, broad daylight robbery of $17,000 cash was caught on camera in New York City, as the 66-year-old victim is seen being beaten and dragged across the sidewalk.
Top House Dems continue paying family members thousands of dollars using campaign funds
FIRST ON FOX: Top House Democrats Maxine Waters and James Clyburn have continued to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to their family members ahead of the November midterm elections. The re-election campaign for Waters, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee chairwoman, paid a total of...
