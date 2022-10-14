ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newington, CT

Newington town manager defends decision not to enter COVID pay talks with union

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDqUj_0iZB9LJA00
Town Manager Keith Chapman said the dog park was one of his top priorities for the past three years. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

In a letter to Newington Mayor Beth A. DelBuono and the Newington Town Council, Town Manager Keith Chapman defended his decision not to bargain with a union regarding extra pay related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFSCME Local 2930 officials aren’t happy with his response.

Chapman’s letter is a response to one of several union complaints filed with the state Labor Board and aired publicly at a recent town council meeting.

The charge by the union is that Chapman failed to enter into negotiations regarding pandemic pay.

Chapman states in the letter that he declined to negotiate any extra pay because the town and AFSCME collective bargaining unit are currently within a multi-year collective bargaining agreement contract.

“While the town could enter into negotiations, the town is not required to. In this particular case, yes, the Volunteer Fire and EMS personnel were afforded a one-time payment of COVID-19 funding as they are first emergency responder volunteers and certainly placed their health and safety at risk during the pandemic,” the letter states.

Those one-time payments of up to $1,000 were funded by COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Chapman said uniformed Newington Police Officers received a one-time $1,000 payment for their response to the pandemic, Hurricane Isaias and protests in 2020. That $58,000 came from the police operating budget, not ARPA monies, Chapman said in the letter.

He said the union members never lost a day of pay, had abbreviated hours at times and worked at home a portion of the time. Their workspaces upon return were altered for safety, he said.

Scott Soares, staff representative of AFSCME Council 4, who represents the 167 town and education employees, said in an email response that the issue “is not about compensation.”

Soares said that throughout the pandemic members of AFSCME Local 2930 “kept Newington running and services uninterrupted at a risk to themselves and their families.

“Our ask was to have a discussion on the possibility of receiving pandemic pay. His refusal on three occasions to talk with us is the premise of the charge.”

The email from the union also states that the members fully support those in Newington who received pandemic pay, including police officers, Emergency Medical Technicians, fire department personnel and paraprofessionals.

Chapman said in the letter that when the AFSCME leadership requested pandemic pay, the town’s finance director reached out to numerous towns to see what they did and only Cromwell made pandemic payments to employees who were not first-line emergency responders. Cromwell did so, Chapman wrote, because they never closed Town Hall to the public and employees were not allowed to work remotely or at a reduced schedule.

Soares added that Chapman’s response is disappointing.

“Not only does he distort the truth, but his focus on the money is a distraction from the real violation of choosing to not respond to a legitimate demand to negotiate under the statute.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall

DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
DERBY, CT
zip06.com

Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled

Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
New Haven Independent

Dems Rally The Troops On Whalley

With the general election just over three weeks away, Democrats from across the city and the state gathered on Whalley Avenue to try to boost turnout for an electoral contest in which ​“everything is on the line.”. U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro offered that summation of the coming Nov....
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Blue State Replacer Revives Cafe Plan

A ​“Common Grounds” cafe duo still plans on opening up a long-delayed new coffee shop at the former East Rock Pharmacy site on Orange Street — even as their growing company takes over three now-shuttered Blue State Coffee locations downtown and in the Hill. That’s the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Yale New Haven Hospital System acquires three more hospitals

The Yale New Haven Health System signed an agreement to acquire three new Connecticut hospitals last week. The signing comes less than a month after a historic deficit triggered a slew of job cuts. YNHHS gains over 700 more beds via the acquisition agreement. The three hospitals — Rockville General...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Talking Transportation: What Metro-North Still Gets Wrong

Last week I wrote a column that drew a few raised eyebrows. It was about what Metro-North gets right as a commuter railroad… reliability, improved communications and technology. If I believe in giving credit where it’s due, I also believe in responsibly pointing out the areas where things can...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Eminent Domain Looms Over Land Deal

The Elicker Administration is looking to pay a Hamden-based landlord $150,000 to acquire two vacant and overgrown Newhallville lots — both of which are currently wrapped up in a tax foreclosure lawsuit, and both of which could be taken by eminent domain if the city and the property owner can’t reach a deal.
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech

NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Site unveils 2023′s best colleges in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Researchers compared colleges and universities to come up with the best schools in the country. The personal finances website WalletHub.com released on Monday its 2023′s Best College & University Rankings. While it compared 900 higher education institutions across the country, the site came up with the top...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station

SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Ex-Yale Med School Worker Who Lived In Naugatuck Stole $40 Million In Electronics Sentenced

A former Yale University School of Medicine employee who stole $40 million in computer and electronic hardware from the university has been sentenced. Jamie Petrone, age 43, a former resident of Naugatuck, was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13, to nine years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and filing a false tax return, according to Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy