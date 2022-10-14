Newington town manager defends decision not to enter COVID pay talks with union

Town Manager Keith Chapman said the dog park was one of his top priorities for the past three years. Steve Smith/Hartford Courant/TNS

In a letter to Newington Mayor Beth A. DelBuono and the Newington Town Council, Town Manager Keith Chapman defended his decision not to bargain with a union regarding extra pay related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AFSCME Local 2930 officials aren’t happy with his response.

Chapman’s letter is a response to one of several union complaints filed with the state Labor Board and aired publicly at a recent town council meeting.

The charge by the union is that Chapman failed to enter into negotiations regarding pandemic pay.

Chapman states in the letter that he declined to negotiate any extra pay because the town and AFSCME collective bargaining unit are currently within a multi-year collective bargaining agreement contract.

“While the town could enter into negotiations, the town is not required to. In this particular case, yes, the Volunteer Fire and EMS personnel were afforded a one-time payment of COVID-19 funding as they are first emergency responder volunteers and certainly placed their health and safety at risk during the pandemic,” the letter states.

Those one-time payments of up to $1,000 were funded by COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

Chapman said uniformed Newington Police Officers received a one-time $1,000 payment for their response to the pandemic, Hurricane Isaias and protests in 2020. That $58,000 came from the police operating budget, not ARPA monies, Chapman said in the letter.

He said the union members never lost a day of pay, had abbreviated hours at times and worked at home a portion of the time. Their workspaces upon return were altered for safety, he said.

Scott Soares, staff representative of AFSCME Council 4, who represents the 167 town and education employees, said in an email response that the issue “is not about compensation.”

Soares said that throughout the pandemic members of AFSCME Local 2930 “kept Newington running and services uninterrupted at a risk to themselves and their families.

“Our ask was to have a discussion on the possibility of receiving pandemic pay. His refusal on three occasions to talk with us is the premise of the charge.”

The email from the union also states that the members fully support those in Newington who received pandemic pay, including police officers, Emergency Medical Technicians, fire department personnel and paraprofessionals.

Chapman said in the letter that when the AFSCME leadership requested pandemic pay, the town’s finance director reached out to numerous towns to see what they did and only Cromwell made pandemic payments to employees who were not first-line emergency responders. Cromwell did so, Chapman wrote, because they never closed Town Hall to the public and employees were not allowed to work remotely or at a reduced schedule.

Soares added that Chapman’s response is disappointing.

“Not only does he distort the truth, but his focus on the money is a distraction from the real violation of choosing to not respond to a legitimate demand to negotiate under the statute.”