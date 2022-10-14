Read full article on original website
Related
WIFR
Demolition to begin at Rockford’s Founders Landing in Davis Park
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Demolition of the seven-story building in the center of Davis Park begins Tuesday, October 18. After the Lorden Building goes down, which sat vacant for more than twenty-five years, construction crews will clean up and remove the debris. Rockford City Council officially approved phase one of...
WIFR
Fall ArtScene shows off galleries of art in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a massive gallery walk hosted at 30 locations throughout Rockford and Winnebago County. This year’s fall art scene wrapped up Saturday after being put on by the Rockford Arts Council. Participating art venues could be found as far away as Roscoe giving residents...
WIFR
Drive-thru pork chop dinner a huge success for one Ogle County school district
LINDENWOOD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the one day every year that the tiny Ogle County town of Lindenwood turns into a pig paradise. The Eswood School District holds it’s biggest annual fundraiser Sunday, the drive-thru pork chop dinner. More than 700 Headon’s pork chops were sizzling on the grill for a steady stream of cars all afternoon. The event has been going on for years, but they changed to a drive-thru format during COVID and decided to keep it that way.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
National Pasta Day: Which Rockford restaurants have the best Italian cuisine?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There’s no hiding the fact that Italian food is well represented in Rockford. Over the years, every part of town was home to at least one noted Italian eatery. Though each had its own flair, they all had one foundational thing in common—pasta. The same is true today. Because Oct. 17 is […]
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
WIFR
The Comeback Kids: Dr. John Ha
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dr. John Ha is no stranger to the Rockford area after growing up in his dad’s tae kwon do academy. But instead of kicking moves, he’s now performing potentially lifesaving ones as a specialist at the Rockford Pain Center. Treating pain is part of...
Mountain lion hit, killed by vehicle on I-88 in DeKalb County, Illinois DNR says
A mountain lion was struck and killed by a vehicle on I-88 on Sunday, according to the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources.
Suburban Teen Dies After Incident During Choir Event at Naperville School: Authorities
A 17-year-old high school student died tragically during a musical event at Naperville North High School Friday, authorities said. The DuPage County coroner's office said it was investigating the death of 17-year-old Daniel Moshi of Franklin Park, who died suddenly Friday evening. Naperville fire officials confirmed they responded to the...
Campus police investigate death of Northern Illinois University student
CHICAGO (CBS) – Campus police at Northern Illinois University are investigating the death of a student.The student was found unconscious inside Patterson Hall on Friday.A school spokesman said the student died shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday.The cause is still unclear.NIU officials said they do not suspect foul play.Counselors from the NIU Counseling Center are available to speak with any members of the campus community who feel they need support and can be reached at 815-753-1206.
huntleyvoice.com
Family of four run eggcellent operation
Making the drive or being driven to Huntley High School is something that nearly everybody in the school community experiences. There are multiple routes that can be taken to Huntley High School, some including Del Webb, Talamore, or Huntley’s town square. No one route is the same, and there...
WIFR
River Bluff to host community ‘Trick or Treat at the Bluff’
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the spirit of Halloween, River Bluff will host a “Trick or Treat at the Bluff” event for community members and families of residents. River Bluff Health & Rehabilitation staff and residents will pass out candy from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on October 31 in the facility’s parking lot.
Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, at 8:40 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
WIFR
Northern Illinois University student found dead in dorm complex
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A student at Northern Illinois University was found dead inside Patterson Hall on campus Friday. Campus police and paramedics from the DeKalb Fire Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unconscious student. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures before the student died, according to the university statement. The school newspaper the Northern Star says the student died at approximately 1:00 p.m. Friday with the cause of death currently unknown.
WIFR
Rockford businesses urge city leaders to rezone, exclude abortion clinic
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly a dozen businesses near Maray Drive in Rockford plead with city leaders Monday night to reconsider zoning regulations that exclude an abortion clinic from opening nearby. “We’re all very concerned about the negative impacts these factors will have on surrounding businesses,” said Kristina Rose. “We’re...
WIFR
YMCA Camp Winnebago hosts Family Fall Fest
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - YMCA Camp Winnebago provided fun for the whole family on Saturday at the annual Family Fall Festival. Events included hayrides, fall crafts, pumpkin picking and painting, build-a-scarecrow and archery. Funds raised from this event benefits the Y’s annual campaign, providing scholarships to area youth to attend...
WIFR
Beloit School District names new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - In a closed session last week Boad of Education members selected a finalist for the superintendent position for the School District of Beloit. “Through our extensive discussion of the candidates, their reference checks, their background checks, the participant feedback from the candidate forums and our own interviews with each candidate, a clear consensus developed that led the Board of Education to offer Dr. Willie Garrison II, the opportunity to serve as the next superintendent for the School District of Beloit,” wrote board President Sean Leavy in an announcement released Monday.
wgnradio.com
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
WIFR
Milledgeville, Polo come together to raise hundreds for Milledgeville students critically injured in weekend crash
POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - On Sunday, two Milledgeville High School students were airlifted after a two-car accident in Whiteside County. Since the crash, multiple schools held or plan to hold fundraisers for the families affected by the crash. Polo and Milledgeville’s volleyball game was no exception Thursday night as Polo...
Boone County first responders blessed at church service
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline church gave thanks to first responders Sunday for the work they do to keep the community safe. Police, firefighters and medical personnel from Boone County took part in a blessing at Zion Lutheran Church’s Sunday service in Belvidere. Members of the congregation wrote thank you notes to express their […]
Comments / 0