Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Mayor London Breed Looks to Reinvent the San Francisco Economy After the PandemicAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Savor every second of the Warriors’ Indian summerClay Kallam
Fremont Rated the Safest City in CaliforniaAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Related
oaklandside.org
After Rudsdale shooting, Oakland schools grapple with questions of safety
In the days and weeks since Sept. 28, when two gunmen unloaded more than 30 bullets at Rudsdale High School—injuring six people, including students and school staff—Oakland Unified School District officials, city leaders, students, parents, and others have weighed in at public meetings, in news articles, and on social media about how to best keep school campuses safe in Oakland.
Report: Oakland police consider use of possibly lethal robots
Oakland police reportedly want to use a military-grade robot with live ammunition.
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
oaklandside.org
East Oakland police chase leaves a bystander dead
An early morning police chase today in East Oakland ended in a serious crash that left one person dead: a bystander who had no involvement in the original incident. Oakland police were pursuing 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, who was wanted after being involved in a hit-and-run three days earlier. During that incident, Hernandez had allegedly brandished a gun at another driver.
Frustrated SF residents arm themselves with bats, tasers after opening of drug sobering center
"More troublemakers settling in, feeling comfortable doing their drugs, pissing and sh**ting in the street blocking the sidewalks." Some San Francisco residents say they have seen an increased presence of drug use, violence and crime on the streets since SOMA Rise opened in June.
oaklandside.org
The Bookmark Bookstore in Old Oakland is celebrating its 30th anniversary
To the uninitiated, The Bookmark Bookstore in the heart of Old Oakland might look like any other used bookstore in the Town. Inside, bibliophiles peruse the aisles hoping to find their next read. Coffee-table art books, works of fiction, cookbooks, hobby books, biographies, and political writings adorn the tables and shelves. Small collections of jigsaw puzzles, vinyl records, and CDs complement the literary offerings.
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Planned housing high rise might become Oakland's tallest building
Originally slated to become an office tower, the residential high rise will be 46 stories tall and include 596 housing units.
KTVU FOX 2
Two people shot in SF's Fillmore District
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were shot and injured on the 600 block of Larch Way in San Francisco's Fillmore District on Sunday night, according to San Francisco police. In a tweet on Sunday, district 5 Supervisor Dean Preston said the two victims were taken to the hospital. Police...
Uber driver from Nepal carjacked at gunpoint by passengers in Oakland, police say
WARNING: Video could be hard to watch for some viewers. An East Bay Uber driver is speaking out for the first time after being carjacked at gunpoint by passengers he picked up in Oakland. The incident was caught on camera.
Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1
OAKLAND -- A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location, and while they were there, another shooting was detected two blocks away in the 1900 block of Union Street. That's where officers located the victim, according to police. The person was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Anyone who can help with the investigation into the shooting is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
SFist
Two Oakland Men Arrested On 38 (Yes, 38) Counts of Auto Burglary
Two men alleged to be affiliated with gangs are in custody and stand accused of an astonishing 38 counts of auto burglary, and they’re both now in custody at the Santa Clara County Jail. A fairly anodyne introductory sentence in a Bay City News story about a pair of...
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings
The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
KCRA.com
Stockton police chief, mayor to make 'major announcement' on series of killings in city
STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton officials, including the police chief and mayor, are set to make a "major announcement" in the series of connected killings across the city and one in Oakland. Chief Stanley McFadden, City Manager Harry Black and Mayor Kevin Lincoln are scheduled to speak on Saturday at...
Residents relocated following fire at Oakland senior facility
OAKLAND -- Eighty-five seniors in Oakland won't be able to return home anytime soon. They were evacuated in a four-alarm fire from their senior housing facility near Lake Merritt on Friday.KPIX has learned that some of the evacuees are temporarily staying at another senior facility, some are staying with family members and others are staying at a nearby hotel."We'd obviously all like to be back in our apartments and all be together but, I think, there's a sense of what's happening is the best that can happen," said evacuee Emmy Fearn.Fearn remains positive despite a lot of uncertainties about...
San Francisco Mexican restaurant Padrecito closes abruptly
One Cole Valley resident managed to get a cocktail named after herself at Padrecito.
Historic Burr House on one of the largest parcels of land in San Francisco is for sale
It was built as a wedding present in 1875 from a former SF mayor to his son.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
NBC Bay Area
Hello Fresh to Close East Bay Facility Leaving Hundreds Without a Job
The world’s largest meal kit company is closing one of its facilities in Contra Costa County, leaving hundreds of workers out of a job. Hello Fresh will be closing its Richmond facility in December claiming the inefficient layout and outdated refrigeration system of the building. “We had no advanced...
sfstandard.com
Top SF Housing Official Says It’s Time to Rethink Local Control
Rachael Tanner wants to look at the big picture. Tanner, the president of the city’s Planning Commission, was appointed by Mayor London Breed in 2020 and elected president in 2022. Trained as a city planner, she’s worked in local government, the nonprofit sector and once served on the city’s Board of Appeals.
Comments / 1