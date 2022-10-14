ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

oaklandside.org

After Rudsdale shooting, Oakland schools grapple with questions of safety

In the days and weeks since Sept. 28, when two gunmen unloaded more than 30 bullets at Rudsdale High School—injuring six people, including students and school staff—Oakland Unified School District officials, city leaders, students, parents, and others have weighed in at public meetings, in news articles, and on social media about how to best keep school campuses safe in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

East Oakland police chase leaves a bystander dead

An early morning police chase today in East Oakland ended in a serious crash that left one person dead: a bystander who had no involvement in the original incident. Oakland police were pursuing 23-year-old Oakland resident Jonathan Hernandez, who was wanted after being involved in a hit-and-run three days earlier. During that incident, Hernandez had allegedly brandished a gun at another driver.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

The Bookmark Bookstore in Old Oakland is celebrating its 30th anniversary

To the uninitiated, The Bookmark Bookstore in the heart of Old Oakland might look like any other used bookstore in the Town. Inside, bibliophiles peruse the aisles hoping to find their next read. Coffee-table art books, works of fiction, cookbooks, hobby books, biographies, and political writings adorn the tables and shelves. Small collections of jigsaw puzzles, vinyl records, and CDs complement the literary offerings.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Two people shot in SF's Fillmore District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were shot and injured on the 600 block of Larch Way in San Francisco's Fillmore District on Sunday night, according to San Francisco police. In a tweet on Sunday, district 5 Supervisor Dean Preston said the two victims were taken to the hospital. Police...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1

OAKLAND -- A person was in stable condition following a shooting early Monday morning in West Oakland, police said. The city's gunshot detection system alerted police to the shooting just after midnight in the 2100 block of Union Street, one block from West Grand Avenue. Officers responded to the location, and while they were there, another shooting was detected two blocks away in the 1900 block of Union Street. That's where officers located the victim, according to police. The person was taken to a hospital where they were in stable condition, police said. Anyone who can help with the investigation into the shooting is asked to call the police department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings

The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Residents relocated following fire at Oakland senior facility

OAKLAND -- Eighty-five seniors in Oakland won't be able to return home anytime soon. They were evacuated in a four-alarm fire from their senior housing facility near Lake Merritt on Friday.KPIX has learned that some of the evacuees are temporarily staying at another senior facility, some are staying with family members and others are staying at a nearby hotel."We'd obviously all like to be back in our apartments and all be together but, I think, there's a sense of what's happening is the best that can happen," said evacuee Emmy Fearn.Fearn remains positive despite a lot of uncertainties about...
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Top SF Housing Official Says It’s Time to Rethink Local Control

Rachael Tanner wants to look at the big picture. Tanner, the president of the city’s Planning Commission, was appointed by Mayor London Breed in 2020 and elected president in 2022. Trained as a city planner, she’s worked in local government, the nonprofit sector and once served on the city’s Board of Appeals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

