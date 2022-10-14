Read full article on original website
Seamless B2C Transactions Demand Interoperability Across African, Global Payment Systems
With some 40 currencies across 54 countries, divergent preferences for payment methods and even the same payment method processed differently depending on the country, it’s safe to say the African payment landscape is deeply fragmented. But Omoniyi Kolade, CEO at pan-African payment company. , is optimistic about the opportunities...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Aviation, Restaurant Industries
Today in B2B payments, TreviPay and KHI develop a payment platform for the aviation industry, Lendica and Altametrics offer B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) options for restaurants, and Clear launches an accounts payable (AP) automation tool. Plus, Edenred buys IPS to build a comprehensive invoice-to-pay solution. B2B payments and...
India’s Paytm Payments Bank Names Rathore Interim CEO as Gupta Retires
Paytm Payments Bank is adding several seasoned banking and financial services leadership personnel as it works to keep up with the mass-digitization going on in society at large, a press release said. The update will see Deependra Singh Rathore being the new interim CEO for now, in addition to his...
Indian FinTech Clear Launches AI-based AP Tool
Indian fintech Clear has debuted Clear Capture, an AI-based end-to-end solution to let companies streamline their payments processes and automate invoices, a press release said. It will let accounts payables teams work on automating the purchase invoice entry, detecting fraud easier. Clear Capture will allow an enterprise AP team to...
Featurespace, Global Processing Services Team to Detect Issuer Payments Fraud
Payments technology company Global Processing Services (GPS) is advancing its fraud detection capabilities through a new collaboration with fraud detection and risk management firm Featurespace. GPS is integrating Featurespace’s ARIC Risk Hub into its global suite of fraud and risk management services, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 18) press release....
Bond Financial Technologies, i2c Partner on Credit Card-as-a-Service
Embedded finance platform Bond Financial Technologies has partnered with digital payment and banking technology provider i2c to launch credit card-as-a-service solutions. The Bond Credit Builder Card allows businesses to offer consumers a secured credit building program, while the Bond Credit solution enables businesses to create personalized credit products for individuals and small businesses and provide immediate access to a virtual credit card for those who are approved, the companies said in a Monday (Oct. 17) press release.
TreviPay, KHI Team to Debut Aviation Network Payment Platform
B2B payments and invoicing network TreviPay has launched the TreviPay Aviation Network. The network provides a “co-branded, closed-loop card solution” for fixed-base operators (FBOs) and flight support service organizations that serve the general and defense aviation industries, as well as their customers, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 18) news release.
UK Sees 13% YoY Drop In H1 Fraud Losses As In-Person Scams Surge
In the never-ending cat-and-mouse game between those looking to defraud consumers and others looking to protect them, the advent of enhanced Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) for payments has equipped consumers with a key weapon. In the U.K., for example, new SCA rules for eCommerce came into effect in March and...
JPMorgan Names Madhav Kalyan Head of Asia Pacific Payments
JPMorgan Chase & Co. has named Madhav Kalyan head of Asia Pacific Payments, succeeding Sridhar Kanthadai, who is moving into the role of co-head of Global Payment Rails and Payment VAS. Kalyan’s move is effective Nov. 1 and Kanthadai will help with the transition of responsibilities, JPMorgan Chase & Co....
Mastercard Teams With Paxos to Help Banks With Crypto Trading
Mastercard is expanding its partnership with cryptocurrency trading platform Paxos by launching Crypto Source, a new program to help financial institutions (FIs) up their game when it comes to crypto trading. Under an expanded agreement, Paxos will provide crypto-asset trading and custody services on behalf of banks, while Mastercard will...
First Fed Bank Names FinTech Banking Exec Grandner as Chief Payments Officer
First Fed Bank has announced a new senior vice president and chief payments officer in Ana Liza Grandner, a press release said. Grandner has over 20 years’ experience in financial services with banks and fintechs, including being VP, Head of Fintech Banking and Head of The Payroll Protection Program at Cross River, which worked with cards, lending and crypto solutions.
Global Sellers Localize Payments to Convert Abandoned Carts in APAC
Unlocking potential in the burgeoning market for luxury goods in the Asia-Pacific region isn’t a job for payments lightweights. It’s serious business with major challenges. During a recent PYMNTS panel discussion, guests Wei Jiang, president and chief operating officer at Citcon, and Tammy Phan, CEO of luxury reCommerce...
Visa Partners With Nuvei, Tender Retail on BNPL Expansion
Visa has launched a pair of collaborations designed to bring its “Installments” program to more cardholders to meet a growing demand among Canadian consumers for installment offerings. “With Installments enabled by Visa, consumers have the option to convert qualifying purchases into smaller, predictable installment payments made over a...
Bahrain Pins Digital Leader Hopes On New Telecoms Innovation License
Having pioneered one of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region’s first FinTech regulatory sandboxes, the Gulf state of Bahrain has recently moved to introduce a similar initiative for the telecommunications sector. Holders of the new telecoms Innovation License, launched by the country’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority’s (TRA), will...
Samsung Wallet to Launch in 11 New EMEA Markets
Samsung Electronics will launch its Samsung Wallet in 11 new markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) before the end of the year, the company announced in a Friday (Oct. 14) press release. The digital wallet will also become available in Kazakhstan and Vietnam. The EMEA countries set...
FinTech One Finance Debuts BNPL Solution In Egypt
Integrated financial services platform One Finance has announced that it is rolling out a new buy now, pay later (BNPL) product for the Egyptian market, according to an Oct. 16 press release. The company says it serves a range of different financing categories, including consumer goods and services, household appliances...
Today in B2B Payments: Solutions Target B2B Trade, AP Automation, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey and ChemDirect President Dave Haase say firms in smokestack industries are moving to modernize B2B trade, OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman explains how automated payables solutions can save $400 per invoice and Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber notes that firms in the freight ecosystem will be missing out if they lack digital connection. Plus, papmall allows businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Cloud Banking Can Enable Embedded Payments
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Cloud Banking Can Enable Embedded Payments. Customers — both personal and corporate — are more exacting than ever when it comes to digital banking. Their complaints are as keenly felt as they are diverse, with customers saying their banks fail them in several fields. Fifty-two...
Sezzle Signs New $100M Credit Facility with Bastion, Replaces Goldman
Buy now pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle signed a new $100 million credit facility with affiliates of Bastion Management, which will work as an administrative agent for the lenders. The new receivables funding facility replaces its prior facility with Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Bastion, and will support Sezzle’s operations...
Digital Wallets Account For 20% of All In-Store Payments In Germany, Highest In EU-5
With nearly 29 billion debit and credit cards in circulation worldwide, cards power the digital economy. But as consumers warm up to alternatives, other payment methods such as domestic schemes, account-to-account transfers and mobile wallets are gaining traction. In Germany, for example, digital wallets are an important payment method for...
