PHOENIX — Los Angeles-based Odyssey Properties Group has purchased Nola on 50th, an apartment property in the Arcadia neighborhood of Phoenix, from an undisclosed seller for $37.2 million. Odyssey will rebrand the 155-unit community as Parq on 50th. Constructed in 1979, Parq on 50th features 12 buildings on 5.6...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO