El Paso News

Digital activists challenge Uganda’s harsh new internet law

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan activists launched a legal challenge Monday to controversial new legislation criminalizing some internet activity in the East African country. Their petition to the constitutional court argues that the description of computer-related crimes in the bill enacted with President Yoweri Museveni’s signature last week violates the right to freedom of expression and criminalizes some digital work, including investigative journalism.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

Russian-installed officials in the southern region of Kherson, one of four regions that Moscow illegally annexed last month, announced Tuesday there would be an “organized transfer of civilians” out of four towns ahead of an expected Ukrainian offensive. Regional head Vladimir Saldo urged calm and said the Kherson...
El Paso News

Swedish party official suspended after Anne Frank posting

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Sweden Democrats official was suspended by the far-right party for making degrading comments about Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank. In an Instagram posting that has now been deleted, Rebecka Fallenkvist called Anne “immoral” among other things, according to Swedish media. Anne, who wrote...

