Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists Confirm the Authenticity of the Story of Jonah and The Whale
After archaeologists in the holy land made discoveries of reliefs and motifs on catacombs and tombs of early Jewish Christians that depicted Jonah’s deliverance from the whale, they were able to account for the historicity of Jonah’s account precisely as the bible mentioned.
Study finds first evidence of ‘relationship with benefits’ between gorillas and chimpanzees in wild
Researchers have uncovered the first evidence of long-lasting social relationships with “possible benefits” between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.The study, published recently in the journal iScience, documents social ties between individual chimpanzees and gorillas in the Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo. These relationships with “possible benefits” have persisted over long periods and across different contexts, say researchers, including those from Washington University in the US, drawing from over 20 years of observation.“It has long been known that these apes can recognise individual members of their own species and form long-term relationships, but we had not...
a-z-animals.com
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant
Epic Battles: The Largest Crocodile Ever vs An African Elephant. African elephants are two of the last three existing elephant species. They are native to Africa and are the largest elephant species, growing bigger than their Asian counterparts. Of the two types of African elephants, the African bush elephant and...
Are witches real? Of course! Witch historian and modern practitioners share history, types.
Witchcraft is open to interpretation depending on the practitioner or scholar. It dates back to the 10th century, but there are modern practitioners.
Heartbreaking Story of Mountain Gorilla Who Died in Arms of Her Caretaker
"It was Ndakasi's sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and [other] great apes," the caretaker said.
A.V. Club
I Love You director suggests Barney the Dinosaur was seed for modern American ills
In the early ‘90s, people really hated Barney the Dinosaur. Much as people today still mock children’s entertainment for being overly focused on empathy, emotion, and speaking with inflections that children respond to, teens and adults in the ‘90s thought Barney totally sucked. He was not just deserving of extinction but public execution. Some say that the fire Barney started burns to this day.
physiciansweekly.com
Pregnancy after SPC with Urinary Diversion for Bladder Cancer
A radical cystectomy, the most drastic form of surgery used to treat bladder cancer, can profoundly affect a patient’s quality of life. Some have proposed sexuality-preserving therapy as a means to better functional outcomes. To date, there was insufficient evidence to support the idea that women who engage in sex-sparing behaviors have a higher risk of falling pregnant, even when harmful context was considered. The researchers present the case of a 43-year-old lady who, at the age of 39, underwent a robot-assisted sexuality-preserving cystectomy for muscle-invasive urothelial bladder cancer and afterward had a Padua ileal orthotopic neobladder. At the young age of 39, she had her cyst removed. The patient had been under constant urological and gynecological observation ever since the pregnancy was established. A nephrostomy tube insertion and a permanent bladder catheter were used to treat the reported cases of hydronephrosis and voiding problems. Complications-free cesarean sections were performed at the time of delivery. In a small subset of young, highly motivated patients, cystectomy with preservation of sexual function may be an option for treating bladder cancer. To provide the best possible prenatal and postpartum treatment for women who have urinary diversion, it is necessary to assemble a team of specialists from several fields.
physiciansweekly.com
KIR3DL2: Acute ATL Typing & Potential Therapeutic Target
The lymphoid tumor known as adult T-cell leukemia (ATL) is brought on by human T-cell leukemia virus type 1 (HTLV-1), which produces the transcriptional activator Tax that aids in the immortalization of infected T cells. ATL is divided into 4 subtypes: lymphoma, smoldering, chronic, and acute. For a study, researchers looked at the expression of natural killer receptors (NKRs) in ATL.
a-z-animals.com
What Do Black Rhinos Eat?
The black rhino is one of the most commonly pictured rhinoceros in the media. Interestingly enough, the black rhino is actually gray in color, not black, as their name would lead you to believe. In fact, the word rhinoceros comes from the Greek language. The word rhino means nose, and ceros means horn. It is most common to find black rhinos in Tanzania, in East Africa, where they typically live between 35 and 50 years. They are incredibly majestic animals and are the third biggest of the five types of rhinos.
physiciansweekly.com
Optimized Orthotopic Bladder Cancer Model in Mice
Bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most prevalent cancers of the genitourinary system. Animal models offer an important tool to research tumour initiation, development, and treatment processes. The researchers aim was to create an optimum orthotopic BC model which is predictable, reproducible, and convenient. The optimised orthotopic BC model was generated in male C57BL/6 mice utilising microsyringes to inoculate them with a murine BC cell line (MB449) (MB49). Anaesthetise mice were inoculated with an MB49 cell solution (10 µL) at about 5 × 106/mL. The full process of modelling was viewed and evaluated every 3 days for 21 days utilising HE staining and transabdominal ultrasonography (TUS). In this investigation, the model exhibited outstanding success rates for cancer formation (96.67%) and metastatic rate (89.66%). Compared to the control group (sham operation), mice in the modelling group showed serous cachexia, evident haematemesis and weight loss (all P<0.05). The lungs, liver, ureter and kidneys were discovered to have cancer metastases. Moreover, the average survival time (19.73±1.69 d) of modelling mice was substantially less than that of the control mice (P<0.05), which stayed alive. The researchers devised a method using microsyringes to inject murine BC cells into the bladder wall, generating a durable transplantable BC model in mice.
Smithonian
Two Cheetah Cubs Born at Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute
Amani, a four-year-old female cheetah, gave birth to two cubs on October 3 at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute (NZCBI) in Front Royal, Virginia, NZCBI announced in a statement last week. Though the baby animals are not on display, they can be seen virtually on the Cheetah Cub Cam.
Comments / 0