A radical cystectomy, the most drastic form of surgery used to treat bladder cancer, can profoundly affect a patient’s quality of life. Some have proposed sexuality-preserving therapy as a means to better functional outcomes. To date, there was insufficient evidence to support the idea that women who engage in sex-sparing behaviors have a higher risk of falling pregnant, even when harmful context was considered. The researchers present the case of a 43-year-old lady who, at the age of 39, underwent a robot-assisted sexuality-preserving cystectomy for muscle-invasive urothelial bladder cancer and afterward had a Padua ileal orthotopic neobladder. At the young age of 39, she had her cyst removed. The patient had been under constant urological and gynecological observation ever since the pregnancy was established. A nephrostomy tube insertion and a permanent bladder catheter were used to treat the reported cases of hydronephrosis and voiding problems. Complications-free cesarean sections were performed at the time of delivery. In a small subset of young, highly motivated patients, cystectomy with preservation of sexual function may be an option for treating bladder cancer. To provide the best possible prenatal and postpartum treatment for women who have urinary diversion, it is necessary to assemble a team of specialists from several fields.

1 DAY AGO