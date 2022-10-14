ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Lacy & Fousheé played Terminal 5 as “Bad Habit” continues its reign (pics)

It's been a huge year for Steve Lacy. His song "Bad Habit" had been climbing up the Billboard chart (thanks in part to TikTok), and it eventually unseated Harry Styles' "As It Was" at No. 1, where it's stayed for the last three weeks. Steve is currently touring in support of the album on which "Bad Habit" appears, Gemini Rights, and that tour just landed in NYC for two sold-out shows: Brooklyn Steel on Sunday (10/16) and Terminal 5 last night (10/17). Steve's frequent collaborator and partner Fousheé (who appears on "Bad Habit") has been opening on this tour, and also joining Steve during his set.
Kiki & Herb reuniting for holiday tour

Drag cabaret greats Kiki & Herb, aka Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman, are back, reuniting for a short holiday tour; "We’re trotting out the old show ponies!" they say. December dates include Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. All dates are listed below. The...
Watch full set video of Algernon Cadwallader’s first show in 10 years

Reunited emo revival OGs Algernon Cadwallader finally began their first tour in 10 years on Friday (10/14) in Pittsburgh (and since hit Columbus and Chicago), and it sounds like it's been awesome so far:. YouTube user frogs in the toolshed again uploaded video of the full Pittsburgh set and you...
Broken Social Scene brought out Meryl Streep & Tracey Ullman in NYC to sing “Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl”

Broken Social Scene wrapped up their tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of You Forgot it In People on Sunday night (10/16) in NYC, with the second of two Webster Hall shows. They had a couple very special guests for the final song of the night, "Anthems for a Seventeen Year Old Girl." They first brought out Tracey Ullman, the comedian and actress who had a hit in 1982 with "They Don't Know." Midway through the song, though, Tracey could be seen gesturing to someone off stage, urging them to come out, and that was Meryl Streep.
