It's been a huge year for Steve Lacy. His song "Bad Habit" had been climbing up the Billboard chart (thanks in part to TikTok), and it eventually unseated Harry Styles' "As It Was" at No. 1, where it's stayed for the last three weeks. Steve is currently touring in support of the album on which "Bad Habit" appears, Gemini Rights, and that tour just landed in NYC for two sold-out shows: Brooklyn Steel on Sunday (10/16) and Terminal 5 last night (10/17). Steve's frequent collaborator and partner Fousheé (who appears on "Bad Habit") has been opening on this tour, and also joining Steve during his set.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO