ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Sweetest Family Photos With Her and Husband Kody Brown’s 6 Children

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOaYS_0iZB6psl00
Janelle Brown. Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years.

Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown.

“Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family,” Janelle said during a 2013 episode of the TLC series. “My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult. But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting.”

As Janelle, who was not raised in a polygamist family, navigated plural marriage with Kody, they welcomed six children together. The couple share sons Logan (born in 1994), Hunter (born in 1997), Robert Garrison (born in 1998) and Gabriel “Gabe” (born in 2001), along with daughters Madison “Maddie” (born in 1995) and Savanah (born in 2004).

The Wyoming native also entered into a spiritual marriage with Christine Brown in 1994 before they announced their split in November 2021. Kody divorced Meri in September 2014 so that he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. (Kody and Meri remain in a spiritual union, and the businessman shares a total of 18 children with his partners.)

“Of course I still get jealous,” Janelle told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2021 of their family’s lifestyle. “But I learned a long time ago [that] you really just have to figure out how to be OK with yourself. You have strengths, and you have blessings and you have opportunities that you’re given … you can’t compare. I just think comparison is, like, the death of plural marriage.”

As the Life With Health & Happiness founder and Kody navigated the ups and downs of plural marriage, they remained proud supporters of their six kids.

“Maddie and I had an event with Plexus this weekend in Phoenix. So the boys drove down and we met for dinner 😀. Happy mama,” the TLC personality captioned a January 2022 Instagram snap with two of her sons and daughters Maddie — who shares two children with husband Caleb Brush — and Savanah.

While Janelle loves visiting with her grown children and grandchildren, Kody has had a strained relationship with sons Gabe and Garrison.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” the TLC patriarch admitted during a February 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

Kody had given his sons an ultimatum about their social lives as the family went into a strict lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. “They need to realize that they should go and date that girlfriend, that’s fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home,” he added.

Scroll below to see Janelle and Kody’s family photos through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
In Touch Weekly

​​’Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Is Renting New House After Spending Summer at Coyote Pass

Making moves. Sister Wives star Janelle Brown is renting a new house after she spent the summer of 2021 at Coyote Pass, In Touch has exclusively learned. Janelle, 53, is currently living in the Flagstaff, Arizona home, which boasts 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, according to the listing obtained by In Touch. The spacious home is 2,598 square feet and is settled on a 0.32-acre lot.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb Life's Robin now looks unrecognisable with transformed body

Robin McKinley decided enough was enough, and went to pay Dr. Nowzaradan on My 600-lb Life a visit in Houston. She initially weighed 648 pounds on the scale before embarking on a weight loss journey. The TLC show follows the lives of people in America weighing over 600 lbs, and...
KANSAS STATE
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Tells Daughter Aspyn What Her ‘Dad Never Liked’ Amid Kody Drama

Different preferences. Sister Wives’ Christine Brown revealed to daughter Aspyn Brown that her dad, Kody Brown, “never liked” the way Christine cooked a specific dish. On Sunday, October 2, TLC’s official Instagram account released a teaser clip of an episode for Cooking With Just Christine, in which the mom of six, 50, talked about her go-to recipe for beef pot pies and stew. In addition to Aspyn, Christine also shares Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her former husband.
UTAH STATE
OK! Magazine

'Absolutely Insane!': Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire For Selling A $6K Retreat At Her Utah Bed & Breakfast

Taking the heat. Meri Brown left many upset after she revealed she is selling a $6,000 retreat in Utah.The Sister Wives star took to Facebook on Monday, October 10, to announce her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is offering a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri said in the 14-minute video. “You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.” BEAMING MERI BROWN PRAISES 'HAPPY PEOPLE'...
UTAH STATE
People

Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo

Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Slams Claims She’s Husband Kody Brown’s ‘Favorite Wife’: Not Getting ‘Preferential Treatment’

Clapping back! Sister Wives star Robyn Brown slammed her fellow sister wives’ claims that she’s husband Kody Brown’s “favorite wife.”. “You know, this isn’t a new complaint, that Kody favors me,” Robyn, 43, explained during a confessional on the Sunday, September 18, episode of the series. “I’m not getting some preferential treatment, even though that’s what they think.”
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

228K+
Followers
23K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy