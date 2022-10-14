Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown’s Sweetest Family Photos With Her and Husband Kody Brown’s 6 Children

Janelle Brown. Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Proud parents! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown have documented themselves doting on their six children through the years.

Janelle and Kody were spiritually married in 1993, three years after he legally wed Meri Brown.

“Before Kody and I were really courting, I was actually friends with his family,” Janelle said during a 2013 episode of the TLC series. “My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult. But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting.”

As Janelle, who was not raised in a polygamist family, navigated plural marriage with Kody, they welcomed six children together. The couple share sons Logan (born in 1994), Hunter (born in 1997), Robert Garrison (born in 1998) and Gabriel “Gabe” (born in 2001), along with daughters Madison “Maddie” (born in 1995) and Savanah (born in 2004).

The Wyoming native also entered into a spiritual marriage with Christine Brown in 1994 before they announced their split in November 2021. Kody divorced Meri in September 2014 so that he could legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn Brown, and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. (Kody and Meri remain in a spiritual union, and the businessman shares a total of 18 children with his partners.)

“Of course I still get jealous,” Janelle told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2021 of their family’s lifestyle. “But I learned a long time ago [that] you really just have to figure out how to be OK with yourself. You have strengths, and you have blessings and you have opportunities that you’re given … you can’t compare. I just think comparison is, like, the death of plural marriage.”

As the Life With Health & Happiness founder and Kody navigated the ups and downs of plural marriage, they remained proud supporters of their six kids.

“Maddie and I had an event with Plexus this weekend in Phoenix. So the boys drove down and we met for dinner 😀. Happy mama,” the TLC personality captioned a January 2022 Instagram snap with two of her sons and daughters Maddie — who shares two children with husband Caleb Brush — and Savanah.

While Janelle loves visiting with her grown children and grandchildren, Kody has had a strained relationship with sons Gabe and Garrison.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” the TLC patriarch admitted during a February 2022 episode of Sister Wives: One on One. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

Kody had given his sons an ultimatum about their social lives as the family went into a strict lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic. “They need to realize that they should go and date that girlfriend, that’s fine, but you need to move out of the house so I can be home,” he added.

Scroll below to see Janelle and Kody’s family photos through the years: