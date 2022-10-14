Mary Elizabeth Bishop, 78, of Keokuk, IA, passed away after a long, heart-breaking period of physical and mental decline inflicted on her by dementia, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born on January 26, 1944 the daughter of Clifford & Etta (Barnes) Jairl. Mary married James Bishop on March 3, 1963 in Keokuk, IA. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2022. She was a lifelong area resident and worked various jobs throughout her life. She worked as an in-home babysitter, Evangelical Free Church secretary, and retired from Methode Electronics. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and loved her bowling trips. She was a good cook and an avid dog lover. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when her family needed her. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.

