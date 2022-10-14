Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
PORT Spooktakular run set for Oct. 29
FORT MADISON - PORT (Promoting Outdoor Recreational Trails) of Fort Madison will be holding their eigth annual Spooktakular fundraiser for recreational trails in Fort Madison. The Spooktakular Boo-athlon will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center pond trail. The...
Pen City Current
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home obituary – Paul Engelmeyer, 82, Keokuk
Paul Engelmeyer, 82, of Keokuk, Iowa, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his home in Keokuk. Paul was born on November 23, 1939, in Quincy, Illinois, the son of Joseph B. and Frances (Schroeder) Engelmeyer. He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1957 and graduated from Quincy College in 1961 with a Chemistry degree. In October of 1961, he was united in marriage to Nancy Stupasky in Quincy, Illinois. She preceded him in death on June 11, 1983. In 1985, he was united in marriage to Bonny McNaught, they were later divorced.
Pen City Current
Miller-Meeks to return to Lee County Wednesday
FORT MADISON - Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is kicking off her 20 County Tour next week and we will be hosting a meet and greet at Ft. Colony restaurant (5201 Ave 0, Ft. Madison), starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday October 19th. Miller-Meeks (R-Ottumwa) is running as the incumbent against Christina...
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 17, 2022
10/13/22 – 12:37 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 900 block of Avenue H. 10/13/22 – 2:26 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 4800 block of Avenue O. 10/13/22...
Pen City Current
Henry County reader advocates for Lee County supervisor race
While I live across your northern border by only a few hundred yards, just inside Henry County and therefore unable to vote in your upcoming election, I welcome the opportunity to report on talent when I see it. A career in public service has taught me that persons serving in...
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Mary Elizabeth Bishop, 78, Keokuk
Mary Elizabeth Bishop, 78, of Keokuk, IA, passed away after a long, heart-breaking period of physical and mental decline inflicted on her by dementia, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born on January 26, 1944 the daughter of Clifford & Etta (Barnes) Jairl. Mary married James Bishop on March 3, 1963 in Keokuk, IA. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2022. She was a lifelong area resident and worked various jobs throughout her life. She worked as an in-home babysitter, Evangelical Free Church secretary, and retired from Methode Electronics. In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and loved her bowling trips. She was a good cook and an avid dog lover. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother who was always there when her family needed her. She was very loved and will be missed terribly.
Pen City Current
Lady Hawks bow out at Davis County
BLOOMFIELD - A 16-0 run between the first and second games threw Central Lee into a downspin the Hawks couldn't recover from as they ended the year in Class 3A Region 8 volleyball action Monday night. The Hawks fell 25-19, 25-18, 25-19 but were battling the Mustangs through the first...
Pen City Current
PAW breaks ground on animal shelter
FORT MADISON - Officials with PAW Animal Shelter, donors, and Schickedanz Construction broke ground Thursday afternoon on the shelter's new facility. Ground had already been scraped and leveled off as golden shovels dipped into the fresh soil just north of the current facility at 2031 48th Street. PAW Director Sandy...
Pen City Current
SCC's Great Taste Event to benefit programs
BURLINGTON - The annual Southeastern Community College Foundation (SCCF) Great Tastes event is scheduled for Friday, November 11, at the Catfish Bend Convention & Event Center in Burlington. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the silent auction starting at 6 p.m. Guests will enjoy a wide variety of wines, beer,...
Pen City Current
In-person absentee voting starts Wednesday
LEE COUNTY - The first day to vote absentee in person for the November 8th General Election is Wednesday, October 19th. You may vote at the County Auditor’s Office, 933 Avenue H in Fort Madison Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or the Courthouse in Keokuk, from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eligible voters may vote in person until November 7th at 4:30 p.m. These offices will also be open on Saturday, November 5th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for absentee voting.
Pen City Current
Reader supports Amandus for Supervisor
I was disappointed at the Lee County Supervisor District 2 forum on October 12th. Tom Schultz, the Republican candidate, spoke extensively on Florida and national issues but tended to stray away from the questions at hand about Lee County. After the last few years of utter fear and the feeling of hopelessness, I am tired of listening to the fear mongering tactics instead of hearing what positive changes candidates intend to make.
davenportlibrary.com
The Truth Will Out: Annie Wittenmyer
In preparation for a recent program featuring Annie Wittenmyer and the orphanage she is forever linked to in Davenport, Iowa inconsistencies within reference works were found bringing up a number of questions. Turning to some basic documents used for family history research and a book by Thomas R. Baker called The Sacred Cause of Union: Iowa in the Civil War clarification (and documentation) that Annie Turner Wittenmyer was actually NOT a wealthy widow whose husband died before the Civil War came to light. Rather, she was a DIVORCED single mother striving to provide for her child in the 1860s with an enormous sense of empathy and desire to improve the quality of life in her community through her charity work.
Pen City Current
FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation
FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
Pen City Current
Holtkamp's retirement leaves business in good hands
FORT MADISON - Sitting in one of the display furniture sets at Holtkamps Floors, Decors, & Furniture in Fort Madison, Sandy and Dave Holtkamp look around with a sigh of relief, and maybe sadness. But no regret. The two started Holtkamp's Flooring 34 years ago Oct. 11, and built a...
Pen City Current
FMPD encourages safe driving on Halloween
FORT MADISON - Tis the season of black cats, bats, goblins and scary spooks…It’s Halloween! We will soon see all that goes bump in the night on Monday, October 31, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 pm, as all the little beggars will be going out for their treasures and treats.
Pen City Current
Vigen Memorial Home obituary – Karen Kay Cochenour Busby, 71, Luray
Karen Kay Cochenour Busby, 71, of Luray, MO, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at her home. She was born on December 3, 1950, in Keokuk, IA, the daughter of Wayne Franklin and Reba Eileene Stott Cochenour. She graduated from Clark County R-1 High School with the Class of 1968.
KWQC
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
WQAD
Snowsquall in East Moline
By the time I grabbed my phone, it was almost done. It was really coming down at first but ended quickly. Credit: Paul Vyncke.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
