Eagle Pass, TX

Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
 4 days ago

EAGLE PASS, Texas ( Border Report ) — The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn’t appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico.

Border Report took a four-hour ride along with Maverick County Sheriff Sgt. Fernando Ibarra on Thursday and got exclusive access to areas where U.S. Border Patrol, Texas National Guard and DPS troopers apprehend migrants who have just crossed the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass.

This is part of the Border Patrol’s Del Rio Sector, and since July this area has had the most migrant crossings of any region on the entire Southwest border.

A mother and child migrants are loaded into a truck after being apprehended for illegally crossing the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Behind them is a group of over 55 migrants also arrested. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)
Del Rio Sector emerges as busiest for migrant encounters

Despite the new rules announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday — in which Mexico has agreed to take back Venezuelans who cross illegally into the United States between ports of entry — most of the migrant crossers we encountered are Venezuelan.

Venezuelans unaware they’re now subject to Title 42 expulsions

Sgt. Ibarra, 31, has lived in Eagle Pass his entire life. He spoke Spanish at home before learning English in elementary school. His family originally is from Mexico and migrated here legally.

Maverick County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Fernando Ibarra patrols near international Bridge No. 2 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Behind the river is Piedras Negras, Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

He says it saddens him to hear the stories of those who take weeks to get to this point of the Rio Grande, but as a law enforcement agent, he is also skeptical and worries about what “criminal elements” also are crossing.

About 200 Venezuelans per day are among the 1,500 to 1,700 who cross here daily, he says.

In September, there were a spate of drownings as the river rose but migrants, mostly Venezuelans, continued to come across.

WATCH: ‘Fierce’ Rio Grande nearly swallows migrants trying to cross at Eagle Pass
A memorial for fallen Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans is near international Bridge No. 1. Evans drowned jumping in the Rio Grande in April 2022 trying to save migrants who were struggling to cross the river from Piedras Negras, Mexico. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

“Border Patrol is having to deal with so many Venezuelans,” Ibarra said as he drove his canine SUV unit along dusty dirt and sand trails beside the riverbank. “It gets pretty crazy out here because of the I.A.’s.”

I.A. is an abbreviation for “illegal alien” that he uses often as he meanders down rural roads in this county of just 58,000 residents that borders Piedras Negras, Mexico.

“I hear from the individuals that come across: why they want to be here in the United States. Some of them are pretty sad. Some of them do have good intentions but some of them have bad intentions,” Ibarra says. “So those are the challenges we have to face to find out who are the good ones; who are the bad ones. Overall we have to do our job as Maverick County Sheriff’s deputies to protect the citizens.”

Like many law enforcement officers on the border, Ibarra works with Border Patrol extra overtime shifts paid for through Operation Stonegarden, a federal grant program for local law enforcement on the border to help federal agents.

Deputies pulling double duty protecting community, assisting at border, sheriff says
Sgt. Fernando Ibarra of the Maverick County Sheriff’s Department patrols the border near Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

On Sept. 26, Ibarra was the sole law enforcement agent in pursuit of a car full of six smuggled migrants. He said he noticed the car’s expired tags, and when he pulled it over and got out of his vehicle, the driver hit the gas and led him on a 40-mile chase north through two other desolate and rural jurisdictions.

Their speeds hit 125 mph, and he said the other car drove with its lights off to evade him.

Ultimately the Charger he was chasing flipped over about a half mile before a DPS trooper had set up tire spikes to help him. Two men were ejected and one migrant died on the scene.

The pursuit is fresh in his mind and he spoke about it often.

He also recalled an elderly woman was sexually assaulted by a migrant who he said crossed over and wandered into her home.

And as he watched about 55 migrants, including several children, loaded onto a large white bus and searched by DPS and National Guard and Border Patrol agents, he said he once had a 91-year-old Cuban woman he helped after she crossed the river.

“She kept fainting and falling over,” he said. “Who tries to cross the border at 91?”

He says he doesn’t follow politics, but during the half-day ride along he repeatedly questioned why the Biden administration believes the South Texas border is safe?

“Vice President Kamala Harris says they’re fleeing harm and coming to us to the land of the free and escaping harm from Venezuela, but you have some of these people coming here bringing harm,” Ibarra said.

Asylum-seeker Billy Zavala, 42, of Venezuela, was apprehended Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, after crossing illegally from Mexico into Eagle Pass, Texas. Behind him are 14 others also apprehended by Border Patrol. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Billy Zavala, 42, is a carpenter from Venezuela who crossed Thursday morning from Piedras Negras, Mexico, and was apprehended with a group of 15 other migrants, almost all Venezuelans.

They were blocks from the international bridge commonly called Bridge No. 1 here.

When asked if he knew about the new DHS regulations that could end him sent back to Mexico, Zavala said he did not.

He left his home in Falcón State in the northern coast of Venezuela, bordering the Caribbean Sea, and traveled for “one month and two days,” he said in Spanish.

He ticks off the countries he traveled through to get here from South America: Panama, and the dangerous Darién Gap; Costa Rica; Nicaragua; Honduras; Guatemala and Mexico.

He says he wants to work in the United States “to help my family” by sending money back home.

Wearing a worn red T-shirt and jeans he looks down and says he owns nothing in the world. “I have nothing. I lost it all on this trip.”

His brother lives in Ohio and is waiting for him.

But Zavala might not get to him.

The new DHS regulations are set up to encourage Venezuelans not to make the dangerous journey north.

Men and women migrants are loaded into vans by Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass, Texas, after crossing into the United States on Oct. 13, 2022. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

It’s part of a “coordinated campaign” between the United States and Mexico to target transnational criminal organizations that profit from human smuggling, according to a DHS news release.

Venezuelans who cross illegally in between ports of entry into the United States will be expelled back to Mexico if:

  • They have been ordered removed from the United States in the previous five years.
  • They crossed without authorization between ports of entry after the Oct. 12 announcement.
  • Irregularly entered Mexico or Panama after the date of announcement, or are a permanent resident or dual national of any country other than Venezuela, or currently hold refugee status in any country.
  • They fail public health requirements.

But DHS says that 24,000 Venezuelans will have the opportunity to legally migrate if they:

  • Have a U.S. sponsor.
  • Pass biometric and security screening checks.
  • Have all vaccinations and pass health screens.

“These actions make clear that there is a lawful and orderly way for Venezuelans to enter the United States, and lawful entry is the only way,” Mayorkas said in a news release.

“Those who attempt to cross the southern border of the U.S. illegally will be returned to Mexico & will be ineligible for this process in the future. Those who follow the lawful process will have the opportunity to travel safely to the U.S. and become eligible to work here,” Mayorkas tweeted.

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from South Texas who is vice chairman of the House Homeland Security Appropriations Committee, told Border Report that Mayorkas called him Wednesday afternoon and explained the new regulations.

“He called me to let me know that this is a way that they’re trying to reduce the number of Venezuelans that come over here where they have to apply from over there and if they go to Panama or Mexico they wont be able to come in. They will be returned. Mexico has agreed to accept them,” Cuellar said.

A line of migrant men are apprehended by Border Patrol and wait to load a bus on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Venezuelans and Cubans have been exempt from Title 42 border health restrictions, imposed at the start of the pandemic, because the United States does not have repatriation agreements with their governments.

But Cuellar said Mexico’s agreement to accept Venezuelans is a game-changer. And he’d like it applied to other groups of asylum seekers to reduce migrants crossing through the Southwest border.

“If they can make this one work then I highly highly encourage them to roll this out not only to Cubans and Haitians but I think they ought to apply it to other people also,” Cuellar said.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Comments / 79

Just.a.Texas.girl
3d ago

So much garbage comments out here. My brother is retired Border Patrol. Now I’m Texas State Police. Our border is overrun. No one is telling any official to move. We literally cannot process and shelter 2,500 more coming every day. Even with help from Texas DPS and Texas Guard and local law enforcement.

Reply(2)
30
john Q
2d ago

It’s totally up to the Biden/Harris administration to see that are immigration and border laws are enforced and to provide whatever is necessary to enforce border and immigration laws. Once again the democrats have failed miserably

Reply(1)
15
T. Vaught
3d ago

This administration is a mitigated disaster. They have done nothing beneficial for the country and it all started from day one.

Reply(1)
28
 

Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Remains of teen abandoned by smugglers found in desert

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The search for a teen migrant with a learning disability abandoned by smugglers in the desert near the U.S. border late last year has come to an end. Chihuahua state police officers this week located the remains of 19-year-old Omar Reyes Lopez near the community of Praxedis, Mexico. Authorities […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Man busted trying to smuggle girls into Texas from Mexico

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors through the Hidalgo International Bridge. "Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.Officers said the 50-year-old man tried to smuggle the children across the border on Oct. 1. They were traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man presented the children as his cousins and showed officers U.S. birth certificates for them. But during the examination, officers discovered that the birth certificates did not belong to the minors, they were not U.S. citizens and they did not possess valid entry documents.Thus, they arrested him. The girls, both Mexican citizens, were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement.
HIDALGO, TX
liveandletsfly.com

Pakistan International Airlines Warns Crews…Over Their Underwear

As street protests erupt in Iran over the Islamic Republic’s treatment of a woman who was accused of wearing a head covering inappropriately and then died in police custody, in neighboring Pakistan the flag carrier PIA is warning flight attendants that they better wear underwear…. PIA Underwear Memo: Flight...
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

FBI whistleblower claims bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' January 6 cases to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic violent extremism is widespread across the US, Republican Jim Jordan says

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said FBI whistleblowers have come forward to tell him that the bureau is 'deliberately manipulating' how case files related to January 6 are maintained to fit the 'political narrative' that domestic extremism is on the rise in the U.S. Jordan shared a letter he wrote Monday...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Venezuela landslides: Dozens killed as homes swept away

The number of people killed has risen to 36, and 56 others are missing, after landslides swept away their homes in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías. About 1,000 emergency personnel are taking part in search and rescue operations. "We're trying to save whoever we can and are expressing...
Border Report

Border Report

