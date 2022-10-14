ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golden State Warriors, DoorDash team up for multi-year partnership

Warriors, DoorDash team up for multi-year partnership originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Food and basketball – can you name two better things?. Well, you NBA fans and foodie fanatics are in luck because there is a new sponsorship on the horizon intertwining the two. On Monday, the Golden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students

Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
CHICAGO, IL
Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain

Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day. Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.
NEW YORK STATE
NY Jets' 27-10 Win Over Packers Lands Johnny More Ice Cream

NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad...
GREEN BAY, WI
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide

One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.

