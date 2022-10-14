Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Lucky for Life second prize winner purchased ticket in Mitchell
MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday’s Lucky for Life drawing will result in the South Dakota Lottery’s next big winner. The Lucky for Life drawing was highlighted by a second prize winner, which is $25,000 a year for life or the cash option of $390,000. The winning ticket was purchased at Cubby’s Mitchell East, located at 1000 S. Burr St.
dakotanewsnow.com
Hunters from across the country gather for pheasant opener
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s opener weekend for pheasant hunting and hunters from across the country are here in South Dakota to experience it. This is largely due to the number of wild birds and open spaces the state has. In addition, many hunters travel for the experience.
dakotanewsnow.com
Kimball’s Overweg repair named Retailer of the Year
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Overweg Repair of Kimball has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Retailer of the Year. Presented annually since 1982, the Retailer of the Year award is designed to recognize businesses committed to excellence in both their business and local community. According...
gowatertown.net
SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
mitchellnow.com
One dead in one vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash southwest of Alexandria. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on 260thStreet, just east of the...
mitchellnow.com
Mitchell Schools Superintendent Graves sends out apology for communication issues after school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School
Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves on Friday sent out an apology regarding communication issues following a school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School. The incident happened on Thursday morning when dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Officials determined it was a prank call that likely originated outside of the Mitchell area. In his apology, Dr. Graves said that a brief message explaining what was transpiring was sent on Thursday morning. Later in the day, another message was sent in letter format with a more detailed explanation. Due to a data mapping issue, only 357 of the 5,800 intended recipients received the messages. Graves says the problem has now been corrected.
Comments / 0