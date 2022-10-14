Mitchell Schools Superintendent Joe Graves on Friday sent out an apology regarding communication issues following a school shooting hoax at Mitchell High School. The incident happened on Thursday morning when dispatch received a call that there was an active shooter at Mitchell High School. Officials determined it was a prank call that likely originated outside of the Mitchell area. In his apology, Dr. Graves said that a brief message explaining what was transpiring was sent on Thursday morning. Later in the day, another message was sent in letter format with a more detailed explanation. Due to a data mapping issue, only 357 of the 5,800 intended recipients received the messages. Graves says the problem has now been corrected.

