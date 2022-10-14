ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

nbc24.com

Lucas County early voting open in new location

You don't have to wait for Election Day — you can cast your next ballot right now. Early voting is open throughout the next three weeks at its new location for Lucas County voters who want to get ahead of the game. Polls are open in the second-floor board...
nbc24.com

One dead, two hurt in shooting in Toledo Saturday

Toledo, Ohio - A 30-year-old man is dead, and two others, including a teenage boy, were hurt following a shooting Saturday morning at a home in the 3400 block of Upton Avenue Saturday morning. Toledo Police responded to the home at 10:23 a.m. and found Travis Glenn and Alexis Quillen,...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
FINDLAY, OH
nbc24.com

Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
SENECA COUNTY, OH

