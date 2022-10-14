Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Toledo School for the Arts brings 'The Addams Family – A New Musical' to life
Toledo School for the Arts will have a special presentation for this spooky season. Student performers, musicians and crew members have worked for two weeks to design and rehearse "The Addams Family – A New Musical." The musical will be showing Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. as...
Victory Center artists' work will be up for sale at Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg
The Victory Center has a new kind of art show coming up. "St(ART) Your Engines" puts local cancer survivors' artwork on display to raise funds for the wellness center. Art therapy is one of many free services offered by The Victory Center to assist with physical, emotional and spiritual needs of cancer patients and their supporters.
Lucas County early voting open in new location
You don't have to wait for Election Day — you can cast your next ballot right now. Early voting is open throughout the next three weeks at its new location for Lucas County voters who want to get ahead of the game. Polls are open in the second-floor board...
One dead, two hurt in shooting in Toledo Saturday
Toledo, Ohio - A 30-year-old man is dead, and two others, including a teenage boy, were hurt following a shooting Saturday morning at a home in the 3400 block of Upton Avenue Saturday morning. Toledo Police responded to the home at 10:23 a.m. and found Travis Glenn and Alexis Quillen,...
Man dies in Toledo shooting that injured suspect connected to Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the victims in the Oct. 6 North Toledo shooting has died according to the Toledo Police Department. Police originally reported that 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman. All three were found with gunshot wounds after 2:30 a.m. near Lagrange Street and Expressway Drive, then each victim was transported to a nearby hospital — Wilson with non-life-threatening injuries and Carter and Coleman with life-threatening injuries.
Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock County deputy on brief chase
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges following a Saturday evening chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated...
Two women seriously hurt Sunday in Seneca County crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 68-year-old Fostoria woman and a 42-year-old Sandusky County woman were seriously hurt following a two-car crash at the intersection of County Roads 592 and 31 in Seneca County at 9:35 Sunday morning. According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Dorothy...
