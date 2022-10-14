Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
One Trade Candidate for Every NBA Team in 2022-23 Season
One trade candidate for every NBA team in 2022-23 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The wonderful aspect about the NBA is that you never know who could be available for trade. Just when you think a certain player is untouchable – BAM. He’s now included in Adrian Wojnarowski’s...
NBC Philadelphia
Golden State Warriors, DoorDash team up for multi-year partnership
Warriors, DoorDash team up for multi-year partnership originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Food and basketball – can you name two better things?. Well, you NBA fans and foodie fanatics are in luck because there is a new sponsorship on the horizon intertwining the two. On Monday, the Golden...
NBC Philadelphia
Andrew Wiggins Signs Reported Four-Year, $109M Warriors Contract Extension
Wiggins signs reported four-year, $109M Warriors extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The Warriors handed out not one but two massive contract extensions Saturday. Hours after the news of Jordan Poole's four-year, $140 million deal being finalized landed, Golden State announced it had signed All-Star Andrew Wiggins to a...
NBC Philadelphia
Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch Incident
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told...
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers Convert Michael Foster Jr. to Two-Way Contract, Waive Charlie Brown Jr.
Sixers convert Foster Jr. to two-way contract, waive Brown Jr. originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. With the start of the regular season nearing, the Sixers have decided to change things up with their two-way contract players. The team announced Sunday that it converted Michael Foster Jr. to a two-way...
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Joel Embiid, A.J. Brown Share Cool Pregame Moment Before Eagles-Cowboys
WATCH: Embiid, Brown share cool pregame moment at Linc originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia's sports teams are on absolute fire right now. The Phillies are streaking into the NLCS, the Sixers are expected to be contenders when the NBA season begins this week, and the Eagles are the best team in the NFL. The Union are postseason-bound as the best team in the MLS's Eastern Conference. Even the Flyers are winning!
NBC Philadelphia
Barack Obama, Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Lead Panel for Chicago Students
Barack Obama, Ayo Dosunmu lead panel for Chicago students originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, Oct. 17, former President Barack Obama surprised more than 60 Chicago high school students by appearing at an event hosted by the Obama Foundation. Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu was in attendance as...
NBC Philadelphia
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel
Yankees-Guardians Game 5 ALDS Odds, Start Time, and TV Channel originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Following a rainout Monday night, the Yankees and Guardians will reconvene at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday to play for a spot in the 2022 American League Championship Series. The winner advances and heads south...
NBC Philadelphia
New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet
NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
NBC Philadelphia
Guardians Vs. Yankees Game 5 Postponed Due to Rain
Guardians-Yankees Game 5 postponed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Yankees-Guardians series won't be decided for another day. Game 5 of the American League Division Series set for Monday night at Yankee Stadium has been postponed due to rain in the New York area. The postponement came following a delay of two hours and 29 minutes.
NBC Philadelphia
NY Jets' 27-10 Win Over Packers Lands Johnny More Ice Cream
NY Jets’ 27-10 win over Packers lands Johnny more ice cream originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kid reporter Johnny has something bigger than betting odds to look forward to when the Jets take the field every week: a cup of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinkles. “My dad...
NBC Philadelphia
What NFL Teams Have a Bye in Week 7?
What NFL teams have a bye in Week 7? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFL regular season can be grueling for its players. And the only reprieve from the week-in-week-out grind that is playing professional football is the annual bye week – something NFL schedule makers implemented to maximize each team’s rest and recovery. While fans of the fantasy game might lament the missed points opportunity, this time allows players a much-needed break.
NBC Philadelphia
Yankees vs Guardians in Do-or-Die Game 5; Here's Updated Schedule, Watch Guide
One team was supposed to go home Monday night. Instead, both teams did -- and so did their fans, thanks to weather. The Yankees' highly-anticipated Game 5 American League Division Series matchup got rained out Monday and is now set to start at 4:07 p.m. ET Tuesday. The game will air on TBS and WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 and ESPN Radio.
