Bubba Wallace released a statement Monday night following his actions in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with fellow driver Kyle Larson. Upon seemingly being forced into the wall racing Larson, Wallace’s car came down the track and hooked Larson, putting both cars in the wall. Wallace said in his post-crash interview that the steering did not work after getting into the wall, however Larson did not have the same viewpoint.

6 HOURS AGO