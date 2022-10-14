Read full article on original website
COTA Dedicating Turn to F1 Champ and Racing Great Mario Andretti
This week, Circuit of the Americas will name Turn 20 "The Andretti" in honor of racing legend Mario Andretti. While Andretti, 82, never raced at COTA, he did turn the first lap there in 2012 and has served as a race ambassador to the F1 United States Grand Prix at the facility located in Austin, Texas.
Read NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace's Apology for Shoving Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Bubba Wallace released a statement Monday night following his actions in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with fellow driver Kyle Larson. Upon seemingly being forced into the wall racing Larson, Wallace’s car came down the track and hooked Larson, putting both cars in the wall. Wallace said in his post-crash interview that the steering did not work after getting into the wall, however Larson did not have the same viewpoint.
Hailie Deegan Turns Heads with Impressive NASCAR Xfinity Series Debut
In 2019, Ford Performance signed then 18-year-old Hailie Deegan to a Driver Development contract, and the manufacturer appears to be closer to seeing a return on its investment. Deegan, 21, finished 13th in her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Oct. 15 in the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor...
Aasbo Wins Third Formula Drift Title with Final-Round Victory in Irwindale
Formula Drift finished its 20th year with a thrilling win in the rain by now-three-time champion Fredric "The Norwegian Hammer" Aasbo. The lantern-jawed Aasbo drove his Toyota Supra to victory in "The House of Drift" at Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, Calif. Papadakis Racing/Toyota teammate Ryan Tuerck finished second to cap...
Sorry, Honda, Volvo Grabs the All-Time Junkyard Treasure Odometer Record
Just a couple of months back, a tip from a Denver tow-truck driver led me to a 1988 Honda Accord LXi residing in a car graveyard with an amazing 626,476 miles showing on its odometer, making it the car with the biggest credible odometer reading I'd ever found in such a place. Then a reader pulled my coat about a car with even more miles, which he spotted in another Denver-area yard.
