ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond Police looking for suspect in West Grace Street robbery

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lVTkm_0iZB60OJ00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is looking for a suspect connected to a robbery on West Grace Street, and is asking for the public’s help.

Credit: Richmond Police

According to Richmond Police, at approximately 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, a male suspect wearing a black hooded jacket went into the business located in the 500 block of West Grace Street. Once inside, he demanded cash from an employee. He then stole cash from the business’s register and left on foot.

Police say this suspect is also a person of interest in crimes in the downtown Richmond area.

Chesterfield residents react to video of drive-thru shooting at Cook Out that sent one woman to hospital

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detectives D. Marakovitz at 804-646-4636 or Detective J. Umbel at 804-646-3184.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRIC TV

Henrico Police investigating Monday night double shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two men on Monday night. Henrico Police officers responded to the Williamsburg Village Apartments on Shirleydale Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 for reports of two people shot. Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Suspects Sought in Westover Hills Boulevard Robbery

Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos who are suspects in the robbery of a convenience store on Westover Hills Boulevard last week. At approximately 9:11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 11, the males entered a gas station convenience store in...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

19-year-old will face a murder charge in shooting near Gilpin Court in August

RICHMOND, Va (RICHMOND TIMES DISPATCH) -- A Richmond man is facing felony murder charges in connection with a shooting that occurred near Gilpin Court in August. According to Richmond Police, Delmontae Lewis, 19 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, malicious wounding, felony use of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied structure.
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police officer assaulted during fight at Highland Springs HS

A Henrico County Police officer was assaulted and suffered minor injuries while trying to break up a large fight at Highland Springs High School Monday morning, police said. The fight began among a handful of students shortly after 9 a.m. and quickly escalated into a larger fight, according to police. A school resource officer used pepper spray to try to separate the participants but was assaulted and injured during that attempt, police said in a statement.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy