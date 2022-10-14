Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Houston school board holds meeting
The Houston board of education met last week for its monthly session. •Recognized Evy Steelman, Houston Middle School student of the month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance. The character trait recognized was “honesty.”. •Approved professional development and assessment plans for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as evaluation...
houstonherald.com
Regional college fair set for next week at Houston Schools
Houston Schools’ annual College Fair is Thursday, Oct. 27, inside Hiett Gymnasium on campus. The public is welcome. About 50 representatives from regional colleges, tech schools, military and other institutions are expected. Along with Houston, students from Cabool, Licking, Mountain Grove, Plato and Summersville will also attend. Tara Volk,...
houstonherald.com
Group to plant 1,000 daffodils in Houston next month
The Houston Community Foundation selected local sites last Thursday to plant 1,000 daffodils next month. They will bloom in spring as Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO), the parent organization, celebrates the 50th anniversary of its philanthropy in the Ozarks. The locations are: welcome signs at the north and south...
Washington Missourian
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS football at Mountain Grove
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game at Mountain Grove last Friday afternoon. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
Laclede Record
Wyota Commons recognized for “job well done”
The Old OYO Motel has been transformed into a multi-family residence building, the Wyota Commons. The apartment complex at 1221 Millcreek Road will open for tenants on Nov. 1. On Thursday, Mayor Jared Carr presented the crew members of developer, The Dels a Barrelhead award for their investment in the Lebanon community and “a job well done.” Carr said the complex will help fill a need for housing in the Lebanon area, going from an old motel that wasn’t being used to space for 52 residences. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
suntimesnews.com
MDC purchasing tree seed from the public for select species
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) George O. White Tree Nursery in Licking is currently purchasing tree seed from the public for a variety of species. The nursery conducts seed collections periodically and collected seeds are grown into bare root seedlings. In southwest Missouri, people...
houstonherald.com
Department urges flu, COVID-19 shots as season begins
With flu season officially underway, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is encouraging Texas County residents to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, if eligible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people 65 years and older get a...
houstonherald.com
Police issue several citations for traffic violations, shoplifting
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Amanda Luncsford, 33, of 13244 Highway C at Licking, was arrested Oct. 15 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. An officer made the arrest after conducting...
KYTV
Ozarks Life: Visiting the Missouri State Penitentiary
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - At the center of the state sits a petrifying penitentiary. “I mean, 1836, the same week that the Alamo fell this place opened up,” Crocker native and former corrections officer, Tom Wells said. “When we first became a prison,” a former employee at the...
houstonherald.com
Departments called to woods, grass fire
Fires continue Tuesday in Texas County amid dry conditions. Outdoor burning is not advised. The Licking Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called Tuesday afternoon to a woods and grass fire near Harry and Sackett Roads east of Licking. The National Weather Service says the fire danger is high.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in accident north of Licking
Two persons received injuries — one of them serious — in an accident Saturday afternoon north of Licking on Highway CC two miles east of Highway C. Troopers said Yolanda L. Skaggs, 33, of Salem, was driving a westbound 2007 Mini Cooper that ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned. She was flown by medical helicopter with serious injuries to Cox South in Springfield. A passenger, a 15-year-old boy, was taken by private vehicle with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Karen Denice Taylor
Karen Denice Taylor, 60, passed away Tuesday, Oct, 18, 2022, at Raymondville. She was born July 6, 1962, in St. Charles, Mo. Per her wishes, her body was donated to science. Her family will plan a celebration of life later. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home, Licking. Send an online...
houstonherald.com
PAUL DEAN JEFFRIES
Paul Dean Jeffries, age 87, of Licking, Mo., was born on July 8, 1935, in Dykes, Mo., to Jess C. and Minnie J. (Biram) Jeffries. Paul departed this life at his home on Oct. 7, 2022. Paul was blessed with four sons, Thomas and Steven Jeffries from his marriage to...
houstonherald.com
‘Lion King Jr.’ production begins Friday in Houston
The STARS Foundation will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The production will run for three weeks on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. The 60-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is...
ozarksfn.com
Moving the Family to the Farm
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO. – When Jared and Tana Byerly knew one another as neighbors and schoolmates in their childhood, they didn’t know that their lives would come full circle, back home to Mountain Grove in Wright County, Mo., to farming and to each other. After five years of...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate thefts, domestic incident, missing package
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps. An investigating deputy...
houstonherald.com
LUCAS DUANE JONES
Lucas Duane Jones, 33 years young, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2022. Lucas was born on May 10, 1989, in Rolla, Mo., to Terry and Linda Jones. Lucas loved being big brother to Lance and Lewis. Looking after and bossing around his little brothers came naturally, but it was done with more love than anything.
houstonherald.com
One injured in crash south of Licking
A man from Licking was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash just south of his hometown on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bobby W. Williams, 29, was driving a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger than traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway.
KTLO
Minor earthquake in central Howell County
A minor earthquake has been reported in central Howell County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded four miles west-northwest of West Plains Saturday morning at 2:17. The location is also 39.2 miles northeast of Mountain Home. Experts say normally, earthquakes below magnitude 3 are...
