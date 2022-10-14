ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins QBs Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater remain in concussion protocol Friday

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during practice at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Wednesday. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Miami Dolphins’ top two quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, remained in the latter stages of concussion protocol Friday.

The Dolphins are set to start third-string rookie Skylar Thompson in Sunday’s matchup with the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with both Tagovailoa and Bridgewater seen practicing with the team and throwing at Friday’s practice but still limited and in the NFL’s five-step protocol to return to play.

“Right now, they’re still in it,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said ahead of Friday drills. “I just do what I’m told, and one thing that I know for sure is that coaches don’t clear for protocol. … They [doctors] tell me, and then I react.”

With McDaniel previously announcing Thompson as the starter against the Vikings on Wednesday, he also deemed Tagovailoa, who suffered a serious concussion in Miami’s Sept. 29 loss at the Cincinnati Bengals, out for Sunday.

Bridgewater, who was not diagnosed with a concussion but still has to clear protocol as if he does have one because of the league’s Saturday revision to the protocol, will back up Thompson should he be cleared on Saturday.

“The plan is, by [Saturday], if Teddy’s not cleared, then we’ll have to elevate [practice squad quarterback] Reid [Sinnett],” McDaniel said. “If Teddy is cleared, he’ll be backup quarterback.”

McDaniel, who is not giving Bridgewater the opportunity to start over Thompson should he clear protocol, reaffirmed Friday that, with all quarterbacks healthy, Bridgewater remains No. 2 on the depth chart behind Tagovailoa.

“Teddy has been No. 2 from forever,” McDaniel said. “We decided to start Skylar because we knew it was best for the team in terms of having the week to prepare, and all those things. Nothing’s changed, and the team really believes in all three quarterbacks. That’s one thing we’ve been fortunate that we talked about, since preseason, is a luxury to have.”

Coaches have expressed confidence in Thompson all week.

“He’s not your average rookie,” said offensive coordinator Frank Smith of the seventh-round draft pick out of Kansas State. “The way he’s been able to prepare, the way he’s been able to execute, we have full confidence in what he’s going to be able to deliver to help us win on a full week of preparation.”

That’s the difference for Thompson heading into Sunday as opposed to last Sunday’s 40-17 loss to the New York Jets, when he entered after Miami’s first offensive play. Bridgewater was knocked out after his first snap from a hit he took on a pass inside his own end zone.

“I thought Skylar did a really nice job for us coming in in kind of an unforeseen situation, particularly obviously that early in the game,” quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell said of Thompson, who finished 19 of 33 for 166 yards, an interception and a fumble lost. “But I thought he did a nice job for himself. There’s always going to be some plays we’re going to look back on and ‘What could we have done better or done different?’ We’ve focused on those.”

McDaniel revisited some of the reasons why the Dolphins originally drafted him.

“The way he saw the field, what he saw, and then, his toughness,” he said. “We saw that, and we saw how competitive he was. All those things were a pretty sound formula for a guy to be solid in the NFL.”

McDaniel noted he expects the Vikings to stay close to their normal defensive scheme against the rookie because it’s already designed to confuse the quarterback.

Tagovailoa has been using the week to possibly get himself ready for an Oct. 23 return at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s used this week to get reps,” McDaniel said. “He knows he’s not playing in the game, but he’s getting reps at preparing. He also sees himself as a leader, which the whole team does. The team needs him this week, in terms of his spirit, his encouragement. Skylar needs his help.”

Added Bevell on Tagovailoa going through protocol: “He’s been great. He’s been outstanding. I mean, he’s chomping at the bit. I think anytime that something’s taken away from you in any way, I think there’s sometimes a more heightened awareness of how much you appreciate something, and I think Tua is going through that a little bit.”

McDaniel detailed how much Bridgewater has done in practice since first working out on the side Wednesday and rejoining the team and throwing Thursday.

“He had a couple reps. He’ll get more [Friday],” McDaniel said. “What he has done is, he’s become one of the most diligent note-takers on the entire team. He’s pretty locked in.”

McDaniel was impressed with Bridgewater in a game he plays with quarterbacks during practice. The coach says the formation of plays, which the team has in abundance, and Bridgewater has been guessing the play correctly out of a playbook that McDaniel estimates is 120 plays deep.

“He doesn’t get that much work with the guys,” McDaniel said. “He gets some in a limited capacity, but he’s gotten all the reps he can get mentally.”

Thompson mentioned briefly in the locker room Friday that he has roughly 15 family members coming down to South Florida — mostly from Missouri — to see his first NFL start.

