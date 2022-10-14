Read full article on original website
High Road School opens downtown
LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
columbusunderground.com
New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine
After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
Driven to stay clean
LIMA— From the athletic field to the field of leadership, two successful football players are paving the way for individuals to overcome obstacles. Former Ohio State football stars Antonio Smith and Roy Hall have transitioned from a career in sports to creating an organization known as CLEAN. Choices Leadership...
Community-wide food drive to be held in Mercer County beginning today
MERCER COUNTY — The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a community-wide food drive beginning Sunday from October 16th to October 31st. The sheriff’s office says donation items include, but are not limited to non-perishable food items, baby wipes and diapers, dog food and treats, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, or a monetary donation.
Lima News
Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
Veteran collects blankets for veterans
LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”. Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.
Trinity Evangelical closes its church, makes donation
CONVOY— Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Convoy has announced the closing of its church. The organization sold the building to give back to charities in its community. Representatives of Trinity presented a check to First United Methodist Church in Van Wert. The donation will help fund Operation Back to School and the Community Food Pantry which is housed at First United Methodist. Members of First United Methodist Church thanked Trinity for their donation.
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
Victim of Piqua fatal fire identified
PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The victim of a tragic weekend fire has been identified, Miami County authorities say. According to the Miami County Coroner’s Office, 65-year-old Nathan Jenkins was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a mobile home fire on Piqua’s South Main Street around 3 a.m. […]
wktn.com
Retired Teacher Association Meeting Scheduled
Hardin County Retired Teacher Association will meet this Friday, October 21 at the Kenton Elks at noon. Entertainment will be Company R from Ridgemont and the speaker is Max Trachsel. The luncheon is $13 (no tip included) for broccoli cheddar soup, chicken salad croissant, fruit cup, beverage, and cake. Those...
Three departments respond to Piqua fire
According to our partners at the Miami Valley Today, Piqua firefighters responded to a fire on the 500 block of Park ave around 10:30 p.m. on October 16. When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from one side of the home and quickly began to tackle the blaze.
Times-Bulletin
Real Estate Transfers (Week of Oct. 17)
Muhlenkamp AG LLC to Aaron Bollenbacher, Whitney Bollenbacher, portion of section 34, Liberty Township. Phillip N. Akerman, Melody K. Akerman to Ashley N. Akerman, Tara K. Fox, inlot 3464, Van Wert. James R. Miglin, Carolyn E. Miglin to Miglin Irrevocable Trust, inlot 4577, Van Wert. Ben Thatcher, Elizabeth A. Thatcher,...
hometownstations.com
3 events bringing hundreds out to the Van Wert Co. Fairgrounds
Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - Hundreds of people are heading over to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds to take part in not one but three events going on at the same time. Harvest Happenings, the Dairy Barn Emporium, and the Apple Festival have taken over the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. If you like to shop or looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping, there are crafts, clothing, and other items available in many different building. But it is the Apple Festival that started it all. It is celebrating it is 35th year in 2022. It began as way for three orchards to get rid of their apple supplies in the fall, but it has grown too so much more.
wktn.com
Kenton School Board Set to Terminate Contract of Bus Driver at October Meeting
The Kenton City Schools Board of Education will conduct the October meeting this evening. The Board is expected to approve a resolution to terminate the contract of Bus Driver Glenn T. (Chris) Horner effective immediately. On the agenda, the Board outlined a number of items showing Horner engaged in a...
wktn.com
ODOT Announces Road Work for Logan County
Construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Logan County. One of those projects begins today. If you plan to travel to Bellefontaine, expect lane closures on U.S. 68, Main Street in Bellefontaine, between Pine Avenue and Auburn Avenue today through Friday, October 28. Crews will be performing an...
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
When the weather gets cooler, it’s harder to find a rose. You can still find them in your look closely. The thorns, on the other way, are always there. Thorn: To Lima council, which decided to require $60 permits to put the portable on-demand storage units on property for 30 days. They’re often used during home renovations. This is an unnecessary additional tax for people willing to invest in their properties.
Springfield snow plow fleet prepares for winter weather
“As we transition from warm weather operations to winter operations, we also have to transition the purpose of these vehicles,” said Service Department Director Chris Moore.
countynewsonline.org
New dogs at the Darke County Animal Shelter
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 2 new dogs, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. Both got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm....
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Austin J. Hart, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty to found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 60 days jail. 59 days suspended. $300 fine. Ryan J. Burke, 42, of Lima, found guilty of criminal damaging/endangering*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine. Jerry L. Laws, 67, of Lima, found...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports October 14-16, 2022
A deputy and units from the Leesburg Township Fire Department responded to the intersection of State Route 347 and Sandusky Road for a property damage crash involving a 2010 Ford Escape that struck a deer. A crash report was taken, #80-22-427. 7:20am Injury Crash. A deputy and units from the...
