Construction Worker Protections Part of Union Push in WI
Wisconsin union leaders say the state is seeing more buzz among organized labor after a decade of anti-union laws hindered regional membership. Construction unions continue their push for protections for nonmembers they said are being exploited. Wisconsin’s union membership was down to nearly 8% last year, below the national average....
DNR Seeking Hunting Mentors For New Hunters
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging experienced hunters to share their skills and knowledge with novice hunters by becoming hunting mentors this fall. Mentored hunting is a one-on-one learning experience that can be a great way to help new hunters navigate hunting scenarios with the guidance of...
WI Democracy Group: Don’t Be Deterred by More Election Chaos
With a few weeks left before the midterm elections, a flurry of legal wrangling continues in Wisconsin over such matters as absentee ballots. A pro-democracy group says despite these political fights, voters should feel reassured about going to the polls. Republican leaders have tried, and in some cases succeeded, to...
St. Croix County Sees Wisconsin’s Latest Bird Flu Case
A flock of backyard chickens in St. Croix County is Wisconsin’s latest bird flu case. The state’s Department of Agriculture confirmed an outbreak last week. Wisconsin saw nearly three million birds put down after a bird flu outbreak in the spring. The case in St. Croix County is...
Bonfire Burns Teens Near Green Bay
Several people are suffering serious burns after a bonfire explodes in Shawano County. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown number of people were gathered around a bonfire in the town of Maple Grove on Friday night when someone poured an accelerant onto the fire causing it to explode.
