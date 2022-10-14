Read full article on original website
Cemetery tours bringing history to life in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -An opportunity at one Rock County cemetery is giving a glimpse into the lives of residents from the past who impacted the community. The Rock County Historical Society is bringing history to life the last two weekends in October, providing new tours of the Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville.
A Season of Art: Celebrating the work of Bob Hanneman
The Maple Tree Supper Club, in McFarland, will be closed indefinitely after a large fire, on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area.
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the life’s work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman. Wall-to-wall the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist. His artwork has been widely...
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosts holiday market
MADISON, Wis. — The holiday season may still be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to think about what gifts to buy for your loved ones. Klein’s Floral and Greenhouses hosted a holiday art and gift show on Sunday featuring works from 24 different local artists. “There’s decorations for the house, there’s gift-giving ideas,” organizer Julie Raasch...
Janesville hospital to host tree lighting fundraiser
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville will light up a tree this holiday season to honor those who have passed away. Through the 37th annual Love Light Tree fundraiser, patrons can make donations to add lights to the hospital’s tree. For every $3 donation, one light will be added to the tree. The name of each person honored or remembered will appear in The Janesville Gazette, according to Mercyhealth.
Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day. Shoppers could enjoy live music, craft vendors, hot eats and treats while benefitting...
Edgewood High School hosts second annual dance team showcase
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dance teams from all across the capitol city will gather once again in October to perform under the same roof. Edgewood High School is hosting the Mad City Showcase, the second annual dance team event, on Sunday, October 30 at the high school. The event aims to bring together the high school dance community in a non-competitive environment.
Girl Scouts of Wisconsin-Badgerland Council visit NBC15
After months of planning, and two weeks of renovations the volunteers and designers were able to unveil the finished makeover to staff at the Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program.
Partnership releases limited-time ale, raises money for Clean Lakes Alliance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In April, a partnership between two companies released a limited-edition blond ale to raise money for the Clean Lakes Alliance, and now they’re doing it again. This fall, the Hop Haus Brewing Company and Honeybee Cannabis Company are teaming up again to raise money for...
Design for a Difference free makeover revealed
We had some very special guests visit NBC15 today!. The 2022 Sled Hockey Festival is taking place in Madison this weekend.
Grieving family and friends ask for answers at candlelight vigil in Windsor
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the cold, wind, and rain, friends and family gathered in the parking lot of a Super 8 for a candlelight vigil, remembering Quantaze Campbell. “We love, we feel, we care for one another,” said executive director at Freedom Inc., Mahnker Dahnweih. “In memory and honor of his legacy and life.”
Wisconsin Cops Called, Silent Man Sews His Mouth Shut With Needle and Thread
Cops were called in Waukesha, Wi when I man acting "strange" was walking around quietly, because he sewed his mouth shit WITH NEEDLE AND THREAD! Patch. I think I received this threat from my mom a time or tow growing up..."If you don't be quiet I'm going to sew your mouth shut!" Or something like that...maybe duct tape, who knows. OK let's figure out what the heck is going on, in Waukesha, Wisc.
Winter makes an early visit with snow flurries in much of Wisconsin
Even as the leaves change colors this fall, it's not too early for widespread snowfall and cool temperatures across Wisconsin. The state will see on and off snow showers throughout the day Monday, with pockets of some moderate to heavier snow that reduces visibility at times, according to Rebecca Hansen of the National Weather Service in Milwaukee. The snow isn't likely to stick beyond grassy or elevated surfaces, but the wet roads warrant caution, even without the slush.
A walk through 5 local thrifts
From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
Donna Douglas serving as Monroe’s first female mayor in 140 years
MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - Since 1884, only men have served as mayor in the town of Monroe, Wisconsin, until this year. Mayor Donna Douglas was voted into office in April of this year. The Monroe native, who previously served two consecutive terms as Alderperson, was elected for a two-year term as Monroe’s first female mayor.
School District of Beloit announces new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. — A months-long search is set to come to an end on Tuesday. The School District of Beloit announced Monday that Dr. Willie Garrison II has been named the new superintendent. The district has been looking for a new superintendent since May when former superintendent Dr. Daniel Keyser left his post to become district administrator for the Stoughton Area...
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
2022 Sled Hockey Festival in Madison this weekend
After months of planning, and two weeks of renovations the volunteers and designers were able to unveil the finished makeover to staff at the Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program.
Dane Co. highlights emergency siren upgrade plan
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The new Dane Co. budget proposal for next year includes a multi-million dollar plan to upgrade the county’s emergency response sirens, the county executive’s office highlighted Monday morning. The full proposed budget was unveiled two weeks ago, with officials at the time using the...
