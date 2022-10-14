ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Will upcoming Oklahoma weather help with fall allergies?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Will the upcoming Oklahoma weather help with the fall allergies?. We all know Oklahoma fall allergies are bad right now. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates spoke with an allergist to find out if this week’s weather could help get rid of those allergies. Watch the video player...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma Highway Safety Office releases new data on deadly crashes

OKLAHOMA CITY — New information from Oklahoma State Troopers shows that deaths on Oklahoma's highways are up. In 2021, 762 people were killed in crashes on Oklahoma's highways. That's a 16% increase from the year before. Trooper Eric Foster with OHP says distracted driving, unrestrained driving and intoxicated driving...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor

OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

TIMELINE: Severe storms expected overnight

Parts of Oklahoma could see showers and severe storms this weekend. A risk exists for much of the state Saturday night going into Sunday. KOCO 5 meteorologist Sabrina Bates shows when you could expect to see severe storms in your area. Open the video player above for the latest timeline.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

California city rests easier after serial killings arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. — Video above: Suspected Stockton serial killer caught with gun while 'out hunting,' police chief says. Residents of Stockton, California, were able to rest easier following the weekend arrest of a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings over a period of three months in Northern California, the city's mayor said Sunday.
STOCKTON, CA

