Medina, OH

Medina Police 'Doe'partment officers rescue deer from resident's pool

By Ian Cross
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Medina Police officers rescued a deer from a resident’s above-ground pool Thursday night.

The officers responded to the home on Larkspur Court at about 8:15 p.m. to find the deer trapped in the resident’s pool.

After strategizing how best to extract the animal, one officer looped an animal control pole around the deer’s neck to guide it around to a spot where they could more easily pull it out.

Two officers then carefully pulled the deer out and set it free. After a few unsteady moments, the deer was able to get back on its feet and trotted off into the wilderness.

“That went a lot easier than I thought!” one officer remarked after successfully rescuing the deer.

White-tailed deer are perhaps Ohio’s best-known wildlife species, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources , and are active around the clock, most often on the move during dawn and dusk hours.

ODNR says their behavior can prove hazardous to humans during the breeding season in the fall. Drivers should pay special attention from October through December when traveling through zones marked with deer crossing signs.

