ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 5

Ebony Bolton
4d ago

I’ve recently moved from there a little over a month. Prayers! This so sad, & could have been avoided! Should have been!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man found dead in bed of his truck shot multiple times, JPD says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man was found dead in the bed of his truck marking the city's 108th homicide for the year. Police say the body of Thelvin Carr, 62, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Newton and J.R. Lynch streets. Neighbors...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Brandon man accused of raping 15-year-old girl

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was arrested after being accused of rape. Rankin County deputies arrested 48-year-old Gino Giammarco on the charges of statutory rape and sexual battery on Thursday, October 13. According to investigators, Giammarco has been accused of giving a 15-year-old girl illegal drugs and alcohol before performing sexual acts […]
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wife and children are left without their loved one tonight after a man on parole allegedly shot and killed him at a Jackson gas station on October 6th. Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed just over a week ago as he was headed...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
WDAM-TV

2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WAPT

Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
CANTON, MS
WLBT

Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was recovered from a house fire in Richland, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the incident happened on Thomas Street at 5:35 a.m. Sunday. The Richland Fire Department and a deputy state fire marshal responded to the...
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate homicide after body found

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police were called to Hickory Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a body was found. Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the man had been shot several times. His name has not yet been released. A neighbor told...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy