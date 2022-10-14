Read full article on original website
Canton man gets 14 years for Jackson armed carjacking
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Canton man was sentenced to 14 years in prison for a 2019 Jackson armed carjacking. Court documents state that Cordelro DeSean Shoulders, 30, and another man pulled up to another car with three women inside at a Jackson gas station on April 28, 2019. They agreed to meet at a […]
JPD investigate Greenwood Avenue homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Jackson police are investigating after a man was found shot inside his vehicle Monday night in the 2800 block of Greenwood Avenue. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, police received a call at 9:14 p.m. about the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Christopher Wansley, 43, inside his SUV vehicle suffering […]
Mississippi teen charged with armed carjacking held with $300,000 bond as authorities search for 15-year-old suspect in case
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
WAPT
Man found dead in bed of his truck shot multiple times, JPD says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a man was found dead in the bed of his truck marking the city's 108th homicide for the year. Police say the body of Thelvin Carr, 62, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of Newton and J.R. Lynch streets. Neighbors...
WLBT
12-year-old airlifted to UMMC after being struck by car
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A 12-year-old girl was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center after being reportedly accidentally run over at the Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday. Jones County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lance Chancellor said Sunday night said the accident occurred when the girl reportedly ran out in...
Brandon man accused of raping 15-year-old girl
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Brandon man was arrested after being accused of rape. Rankin County deputies arrested 48-year-old Gino Giammarco on the charges of statutory rape and sexual battery on Thursday, October 13. According to investigators, Giammarco has been accused of giving a 15-year-old girl illegal drugs and alcohol before performing sexual acts […]
WLBT
Recidivism rate worries Hinds County Sheriff and residents
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A wife and children are left without their loved one tonight after a man on parole allegedly shot and killed him at a Jackson gas station on October 6th. Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed just over a week ago as he was headed...
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
WLBT
62-year-old man found dead inside trunk of vehicle with gunshot wounds in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found dead inside the trunk of his vehicle in Jackson. It happened on Newton and Lynch Street. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn says officers arrived on the scene and found 62-year-old Thelvin Carr with gunshot wounds. Investigators with the department say they believe the...
WDAM-TV
2 killed Saturday in Covington County collision
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-car collision in Covington County Saturday morning left two men dead. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said troopers responded about 7:30 a.m. Saturday to a crash site near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road. MHP said a preliminary investigation discovered a 2016...
Teens went on armed carjacking spree, Mississippi police said
A Jackson teenager charged by Vicksburg police with armed carjacking in the Tuesday theft of a Toyota 4Runner from the Circle K at 3326 Clay St. is now charged with multiple counts by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in the theft of a pickup truck in Flowers and the reported theft of a Dodge Charger from Jackson.
Suspect charged with murder of Yazoo County woman
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A suspect was charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City on Saturday, October 1. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the body of Stacy Lynn Walker, 40, of Yazoo City, was found at the end of Levee Street near […]
WAPT
Nurse killed in wreck by suspected drunk driver
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. — Family and friends are mourning after police said a nurse was killed in a DUI wreck. Beverly Luckett, 61, lived in Canton but worked as a nurse in Brandon at the Brandon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC. NaKeesha Luckett said she's struggling to come to...
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
WLBT
Coroner: Body recovered from house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A body was recovered from a house fire in Richland, according to Rankin County Coroner David Ruth. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald says the incident happened on Thomas Street at 5:35 a.m. Sunday. The Richland Fire Department and a deputy state fire marshal responded to the...
WLBT
JPD: Teen in custody for having stolen vehicle confesses to shooting man last month
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager taken into custody for having a stolen vehicle admitted to also shooting a man in September. According to Jackson police, Zybralin Johnson, 17, was arrested on October 12 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. While in custody, Johnson admitted to a shooting...
Jackson teen arrested for shooting on Castle Hill Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old male for allegedly injuring another man in a shooting. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim was shot inside a vehicle on Castle Hill Drive on September 27, 2022. The victim was hit one time by a bullet and taken by a private vehicle to […]
Mississippi man who ‘traumatized’ bank employees during robbery sentenced to life in prison
Eric Boykin has been sentenced to life in prison for the robbery of the Prentiss Branch of Hancock Bank in May 2021. Fifteenth Circuit Judge Tony Mozingo presided over the trial that concluded Oct. 4. Boykin chose not to be present during the trial. He was represented in absentia by Public Defender Benton Evans.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate homicide after body found
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting. Police were called to Hickory Drive at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday after a body was found. Public Information Officer Sam Brown said the man had been shot several times. His name has not yet been released. A neighbor told...
