ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo looking to spend $50,000 to find new police chief

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is looking to spend $50,000 to find a new police chief. A late addition to Tuesday’s council agenda said the city is looking to contract Ralph Anderson & Associates to help identify, evaluate, and screen applicants for Toledo’s next police chief. The city said the process needs to happen as expeditiously as possible because the position is vital to Toledo. If passed, the agreement can’t last longer than one year.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TFRD to distribute smoke alarms to Toledo residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be distributing smoke alarms to Toledo residents later this week. On Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the TFRD Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be distributing smoke alarms to City of Toledo residents in need while also answering fire safety questions.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer

Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood. Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Moment of Science: Pumpkin Rot. Updated: 4 hours ago. Have you already...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast

Mother wanted in connection for fentanyl overdose death of 2-year-old daughter. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Treyonna Smith’s boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a fentanyl related compound. Updated: 11 hours ago. 10/17/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast. Updated: 16 hours ago. Chilly, breezy and rain...
13abc.com

Finds in the 419 - African Safari Wildlife Park

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks getting an up close and personal look at the animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
PORT CLINTON, OH
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

10/18: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast

Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Who's liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?. Have you already carved any pumpkins this season? Here's the science behind making them last through Halloween (and longer)! 🎃🎃🎃
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

The common cold is back in a big way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sunday night death investigated as a homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

Trunk-or-Treats & Trick-or-Treats in the Toledo Area

2-4pm Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Center! Stop by to see some decorated trunks, visit food trucks, play games, and capture your memories at a photo booth. Costumes are encouraged and furry friends are welcome to attend!
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy