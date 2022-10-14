Read full article on original website
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Gunfire hospitalizes two people, damages home in south Toledo Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds late Monday night. According to a report issued by Toledo police, crews arrived at a location in the 700 block of Gawil Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. regarding a call for shots fired. Police discovered a vehicle which appeared to have been shot multiple times.
Toledo looking to spend $50,000 to find new police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council is looking to spend $50,000 to find a new police chief. A late addition to Tuesday’s council agenda said the city is looking to contract Ralph Anderson & Associates to help identify, evaluate, and screen applicants for Toledo’s next police chief. The city said the process needs to happen as expeditiously as possible because the position is vital to Toledo. If passed, the agreement can’t last longer than one year.
Who’s liable if your vehicle is damaged by one of those scooters in Toledo?
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lots of people have concerns about them being left all over the place, but who’s liable when one of them hits your vehicle and causes significant damage?. That’s what one Toledo family is trying to figure out right now. They might be little but...
Donut food trailer business destroyed in crash on I-475
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Hot, fresh donuts served right out of the trailer. That was the dream for Heidi Sherman and her husband, Ryan. The couple from Sylvania Township contracted with the donut company they love, Detroit Mini Donuts, and fired up a mobile business in the Toledo area in August 2022. They worked festivals for almost two months until last Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, when a crash destroyed their trailer and sent Heidi to the hospital.
TFRD to distribute smoke alarms to Toledo residents
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department will be distributing smoke alarms to Toledo residents later this week. On Oct. 20 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., members of the TFRD Public Education and Community Engagement Bureaus will be distributing smoke alarms to City of Toledo residents in need while also answering fire safety questions.
Maumee residents address high water bills at city council meeting
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dozens of residents turned out to a Maumee City Council meeting Monday night to voice concerns about their water bills. Many in the city said they have received water bills upwards of $1,000. Maumee resident Shelby Lutz said she had to take out a loan to...
Crash on I-475 totals donut food trailer
Prayers Replace Rivalry Week at Central With Death of Student There
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s rivalry week at a lot of area high schools, but it’s taken on a much different tone at Central Catholic this week. This, as the students and staff learned about the traffic death of a junior student over the weekend.
Some unhappy with scooters in Toledo’s Bancroft Hills neighborhood
10/17/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Finds in the 419 - African Safari Wildlife Park
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks getting an up close and personal look at the animals at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, OH. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Anthony Wayne Trail Sunday identified
MAUMEE, Ohio — A high school student from northeast Ohio was killed late Sunday night in a crash that shut down the Anthony Wayne Trail for several hours. Jacob Brown, a junior at Central Catholic High School near Canton, Ohio, died after his car crashed into a tree along the trail, police said.
Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
10/18: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
The common cold is back in a big way
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ‘Tis the season for the common cold. Several local doctors are seeing an increase in the number of kids and adults under the weather right now. As many of us know, after a bit of a break the last couple of years, the common cold has come roaring back. It is back in full force here at Franklin Park Pediatrics.
Woman robbed in Kent Branch Library parking lot Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 39-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of the Kent Branch Library on Collingwood Boulevard, according to a report from Toledo police. The victim said she was using the free wireless internet service provided by the library around 1 a.m. on Saturday when a male suspect approached her, brandishing a firearm and demanding money. The suspect took $50 and fled the scene. There were no injuries reported.
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Sunday night death investigated as a homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound on the 1100 block of Oakwood Sunday night. Toledo Police took 27-year-old Michael Henderson to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. See a...
Trunk-or-Treats & Trick-or-Treats in the Toledo Area
2-4pm Lucas County Canine Care & Control. Trick-or-treat in the parking lot of the Lucas County Canine Care and Control Center! Stop by to see some decorated trunks, visit food trucks, play games, and capture your memories at a photo booth. Costumes are encouraged and furry friends are welcome to attend!
