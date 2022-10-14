Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News
Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React
Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Brady screams at offensive line after awful first half vs. Steelers
Tom Brady wasn't happy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' performance in the first half of Sunday's Week 6 road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he let his offensive line know about it. After failing to score a touchdown in the first half, Brady was seen yelling at his offensive...
NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News
Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
Camille Kostek Weighs In On Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts
The longtime girlfriend of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors. Kostek, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, made it clear that she believes they can work things out. “Yes,” Kostek replied when asked if they could get back together, according...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Insane Punt On Sunday
We're guessing most fans don't tune into the NFL to watch punting, but we still like to show some love to the specialists when they deserve it. Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright definitely deserves a shoutout for his first quarter punt this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. Pinned back in...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Brent Musburger News
Legendary football announcer Brent Musburger went viral on social media this week for a controversial statement on his moment with Katherine Webb several years ago. Back in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Musburger's comment on Webb, who was dating Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, went viral on social media. Musburger...
NBC Sports
Cameron Brate released from Pittsburgh hospital, flying back to Tampa with Bucs
There’s good news on the scary injury suffered by Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate today. Brate has been released from the Pittsburgh hospital where he was being evaluated and is flying home to Tampa with the rest of the team. Brate was attended to on the field for several...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
NBC Sports
Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win
The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy didn’t think he’d win a challenge when officials spotted CeeDee Lamb short
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy missed a big opportunity when he didn’t challenge a ruling that CeeDee Lamb had come up just short of a first down on Sunday night, but he said afterward that in the moment, he didn’t think he would win a challenge. McCarthy said he...
NBC Sports
Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment
The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
Detroit Lions: Amani Oruwariye sent packing in proposed trade
Could Amani Oruwariye be traded?What’s next for the Detroit Lions?. Heading into the 2022 season, one Detroit Sports Nation writer (me) made the bold prediction that Detroit Lions CB Amani Oruwariye would have a Pro Bowl-type year. Well, it is safe to say that bold prediction is making me...
CBS News
Patriots GameDay: Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England
Even if Bailey Zappe plays well Sunday against the Browns, Scott Zolak says there is no QB controversy in New England. "This is Mac Jones' team," Zolak said.
NBC Sports
Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub
Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
Look: Bailey Zappe Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon
Bailey Zappe led the New England Patriots to another victory on Sunday. The fourth-round pick completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Following that triumph, Zappe has accomplished a historic feat. As noted by NFL on CBS, he's...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest
The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
NBC Sports
Texans dismiss Jack Easterby
Jack Easterby, the Texans front office executive who had the ear of CEO Cal McNair, is on the way out. Easterby and the Texans are going their separate ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. His official title was executive vice president of football operations, but Easterby was widely regarded...
