The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Surprising Tom Brady Decision News

Tom Brady is pretty much football all the time, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Friday night, the legendary NFL quarterback made the surprising decision to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding. Brady even skipped some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Saturday...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Lands New Job: Fans React

Rob Gronkowski is officially back in football - well, sort of. Gronkowski, the longtime NFL tight end, has landed a new job in football this Saturday. The 33-year-old is re-joining FOX Sports. He will be with the team on FOX NFL Kickoff and throughout the day on FOX NFL Sunday.
ClutchPoints

Rob Gronkowski making NFL return – but not next to Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski said he wasn’t going to return to the NFL this season but, low and behold, he will be back on Sundays giving the fans endless entertainment. This time around, he will be taking questions from TV analysts instead of play commands from Tom Brady. Pro Football Focus’...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rob Gronkowski Decision News

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is back in football. Just not on the playing football. Gronkowski, who's retired from his playing days, will be working as an analyst for Fox Sports for the remainder of the season. The Hall of Fame tight end's...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Camille Kostek Weighs In On Tom Brady: NFL World Reacts

The longtime girlfriend of former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was asked about the Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors. Kostek, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, made it clear that she believes they can work things out. “Yes,” Kostek replied when asked if they could get back together, according...
NBC Sports

Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday

The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Insane Punt On Sunday

We're guessing most fans don't tune into the NFL to watch punting, but we still like to show some love to the specialists when they deserve it. Minnesota Vikings punter Ryan Wright definitely deserves a shoutout for his first quarter punt this afternoon against the Miami Dolphins. Pinned back in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Brent Musburger News

Legendary football announcer Brent Musburger went viral on social media this week for a controversial statement on his moment with Katherine Webb several years ago. Back in the 2013 BCS National Championship Game, Musburger's comment on Webb, who was dating Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, went viral on social media. Musburger...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Zappe's agent takes aim at Patriots QB's critics after Week 6 win

The New England Patriots not only thought Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, they liked him enough to select the Western Kentucky star in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. Not every team felt the same way about Zappe, though, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts. Lynn...
NBC Sports

Gronkowski pays Giants coach Brian Daboll massive compliment

The New York Giants have exceeded expectations over the first month of the 2022 NFL season and entered Sunday's Week 6 game against the Baltimore Ravens with a 4-1 record. One of the keys to the Giants' turnaround has been new head coach Brian Daboll, who joined New York over the offseason after helping transform the Buffalo Bills offense into one of the league's best as their offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2021.
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Brendan Schooler reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick snub

Brendan Schooler can't help but laugh at himself for his viral moment with Bill Belichick during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Browns. The New England Patriots' rookie special teamer recovered a muffed punt and attempted to give the ball to his head coach. The look on Belichick's face said it all as he hilariously declined Schooler's gesture.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Bailey Zappe Made NFL History On Sunday Afternoon

Bailey Zappe led the New England Patriots to another victory on Sunday. The fourth-round pick completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-15 win over the Cleveland Browns. Following that triumph, Zappe has accomplished a historic feat. As noted by NFL on CBS, he's...
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers among CMC trade suitors who've shown interest

The 49ers already have one of the NFL's most talented rosters, and they're reportedly interested in potentially adding Christian McCaffrey, one of the league's most dynamic players. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported Saturday that the 49ers are among teams "that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey."
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Texans dismiss Jack Easterby

Jack Easterby, the Texans front office executive who had the ear of CEO Cal McNair, is on the way out. Easterby and the Texans are going their separate ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. His official title was executive vice president of football operations, but Easterby was widely regarded...
HOUSTON, TX

