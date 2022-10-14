ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

US shortage of Adderall is due to increased demand, FDA and drug-makers say

By Samira Asma-Sadeque
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wk8Z0_0iZB55hJ00
Ten milligram tablets of the hyperactivity drug, Adderall, made by Shire Plc, is shown in a Cambridge, Massachusetts pharmacy Thursday, January 19, 2006. Shire Plc, the U.K.'s third-largest drugmaker, said it settled a patent-infringement lawsuit against Impax Laboratories Inc. over its best-selling drug, Adderall XR, used to treat hyperactivity. Photographer: JB Reed/Bloomberg News Photograph: JB Reed/Bloomberg News

An increase in prescriptions and an ongoing labor crunch have helped contribute to a nationwide shortage of Adderall across the US.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday confirmed the shortage of the drug, used in the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The FDA said Teva, the largest manufacturer, is facing “ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays”.

While other companies are still producing the drug, the FDA said the supply does not meet demand in the US.

In August, Teva said it was running out of the drug due to a labor shortage, but that the issue had been resolved.

Teva told ABC that supply was not the problem, but increased demand . It said “intermittent backorders” at the company were owing to a “significant rise” in prescription rates across the country.

“This can cause some constraint to product availability,” the company said.

ADHD is mainly diagnosed in children, though many children and adults can go undiagnosed. Adderall, the common name for amphetamine mixed salts, can be administered to children as young as three.

ADDitude Magazine, a publication and community space for people with ADHD, with nearly 500,000 followers , claims that during the pandemic, diagnoses of the disorder shot up . It suggested parents were now spending more time with their children and thus more closely observing behavioral patterns and struggles with studying and attention. As for adults, their “coping mechanisms and systems broke down”, the magazine said, teaching them about their own attention skills.

The shortage of Adderall is taking a toll on pharmacies and pharmacists. One in Baton Rouge told NBC that the “severity” of the shortage is new: “​​It is something we’ve seen before, but not to the severity, this bad, before,” said Tylan Jones, sales director at Parker’s Pharmacy.

Teva told ABC news it anticipates the shortage to be fixed “within months”. The FDA said it was monitoring the issue and working with manufacturers to help address the shortage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Daily Mail

FDA declares national Adderall shortage: Fears patients will turn to black market as some are forced to shop around 40 pharmacies to get ADHD drug

A national Adderall shortage has been declared across the US — after at least half a dozen drug makers said they were running out. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally acknowledged the problem following months of anecdotal reports of desperate patients rationing the drug or shopping around up to 40 pharmacies for the drugs.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Drug recall: These supplements are secretly hiding erectile dysfunction drugs

Wonder Pill is the latest dietary supplement subject to a recall after testing found the medicine contains an undeclared erectile dysfunction drug. The drug in question is tadalafil, an ingredient that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil, the generic name for Cialis, is part of a family of drugs called phosphodiesterase (PDE-5) inhibitors. The drug can interact with other medications that customers might take to treat heart illness, leading to potentially fatal side effects.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Walmart Supplements Are Being Recalled By FDA

By Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine - Own work, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/ind. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Who's Smoking Weed In The US? Here's A Breakdown

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. As this landscape of marijuana users continues to shift, here are some interesting findings as to exactly who is smoking marijuana these days. If you’re at a Pink Floyd light show, the odds are the person...
The Guardian

The Guardian

478K+
Followers
108K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy